Missouri State

Dave Chappelle 'SNL' Monologue Draws Criticism From Anti-Defamation League

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Dave Chappelle is facing backlash from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for his Saturday Night Live appearance, per HuffPost .

In a tweet on Sunday (November 13), the organization's CEO accused Chappelle, SNL , and NBC of “normalizing and popularizing antisemitism."

”We shouldn’t expect Dave Chappelle to serve as society’s moral compass, but disturbing to see [NBC and ‘SNL’] not just normalize but popularize antisemitism. Why does our trauma trigger applause?” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote Sunday.

For the third time, Chappelle was tapped to guest host the sketch comedy series on Saturday (November 12) night. The comedian addressed Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments , including a tweet where he threatened go "death con 3 on Jewish people,” during his opening monologue.

"I denounce antisemitism in all its forms," Chappelle said as he unfolded a piece of paper. "And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time."

During his 15-minute monologue, Chappelle joked that there are "two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence: 'The' and 'Jews.'"

"I've been to Hollywood and — no one get mad at me — I'm just telling you what I saw," he said. "It's a lot of Jews. Like a lot. But that doesn't mean anything! You know what I mean? Because there are a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Missouri, it doesn't mean we run the place."

Chappelle also said that a "delusion that Jews run show business" is "not a crazy thing to think," but "it's a crazy thing to say out loud."

"It shouldn't be this scary to talk about anything," Chappelle said. "It's making my job incredibly difficult. And to be honest with you, I'm sick of talking to a crowd like this. I love you to death and I thank you for your support. And I hope they don't take anything away from me… whoever they are."

At another point in the monologue, the comedian said West had "broken the show business rules."

"You know, the rules of perception," he added. "If they're Black, then it's a gang. If they're Italian, it's a mob. If they're Jewish, it's a coincidence and you should never speak about it."

Chappelle has yet to comment on the ADL’s criticism of his SNL monologue, per the HuffPost.

BIN: Black Information Network

