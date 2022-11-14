Read full article on original website
Related
Biden's 'Made In America' Plan Is Bullying Homeowners Off Their Land to Build a Taxpayer-Subsidized Chip Plant
Michelle Nuzzo-Kelly remembers feeling somewhat bewildered the first time someone called and offered to buy her house out of the blue. She recalls putting the agent on speaker so he could hear the hammering going on in the background. "That's the sound of a brand new roof being installed," she told him. It was a $10,000 expense—hardly the sort of thing you'd do if you planned to move. That was in September 2020.
"Enforcing the First Amendment on Campus Won't, by Itself, Address the Problem of Academic Freedom"
I had a conversation with Prof. Anup Malani (University of Chicago Law School) about this at a conference, and asked him if he could write up his thoughts on the subject; he kindly agreed, so I'm passing them along:. A common view among those who worry about academic freedom (which...
Justice Thomas Says "Sixth Circuit Must Do Better" in AEDPA Cases
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit has compiled an unenviable record of reversals in habeas cases under the Anti-Terrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act (AEDPA), including a fair number of summary reversals (as I have noted many times on this blog). In a recent dissent from denial of an en banc petition in Cassaon v. Shoop, Judge Griffin of the Sixth Circuit noted twenty-two habeas reversals in the past twenty years. But is the Supreme Court losing its appetite for reversing the Sixth Circuit?
Court Blocks Florida Stop WOKE Act's Limits on What and How Public University Professor Can Teach
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression reports:. Today a federal court halted enforcement of key parts of Florida's "Stop WOKE Act" in the state's public universities, declaring that the law violates the First Amendment rights of students and faculty. The court ruled that the "positively dystopian" act "officially bans...
Some Thoughts on Elite-Law-School Bias in Clerkship Hiring
The Washington Post just had a big article on October 30 about racial and gender diversity among Supreme Court clerks, and followed it up with a smaller piece on November 1 about elite law-school hiring patterns for Supreme Court clerks. Since that second article quoted me on elite law-school advantage (and I use "elite" as a shorthand to refer to Harvard, Yale, and more generally any law school in U.S. News's Top 14 (T14)), I thought I would elaborate on my views, because one's full views are invariably more complex than what you get from reading a three-sentence soundbite.
Expired Involuntary Commitment Order Can Be Reviewed Because of Collateral Effect on Gun Rights
The case is In the Matter of D.K.; it was decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2020, but I hadn't noticed it then, and just learned about it because of a new decision that cited it. From Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler's majority opinion:. [T]he County had to prove by...
Today in Supreme Court History: November 17, 1880
11/17/1880: The United States and China sign treaty that protects Chinese laborers residing in the United States. This treaty was implicated in Yick Wo v. Hopkins (1886).
Defendant's "Cyber Campaign" "Was Multi-Faceted, Intricate and Extensive, Sly, Anonymous, and Horrible"
From Reiterman v. Abid, decided yesterday by Judge William Jung (M.D. Fla.) (you can also see a summary of the facts as alleged by the plaintiff in his Motion for Summary Final Judgment, and you can also read more on the case from the Eleventh Circuit here):. This matter arose...
After tough election, Ohio Democrats chart course for 2024
Rep. Tim Ryan saw only one pathway to beating J.D. Vance and overcoming Republicans' advantage in the U.S. Senate race. Seeking to attract centrist and right-leaning voters, Ryan dissed fellow Democrats, aligned with former President Trump's policies and finished the campaign trail at a shooting range.The result: Ryan did narrow the gap from Trump's eight-point win in 2020 — by little more than a single percentage point.The Ohio Democratic Party faces a grim reality following its latest electoral drubbing.Why it matters: A state once famous as a purple bellwether is now firmly red and has been all but abandoned by...
Resistant Jurors Can Help Protect Abortion Rights (No Matter What the Law Says)
Americans worried about the status of reproductive rights earned a breather last week when voters amended several state constitutions to protect access to abortion and turned away ballot proposals to criminalize the practice. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning federal protections for abortion access, those are incremental wins for pro-choicers. But the matter remains unresolved elsewhere. Among the tactics pro-choice advocates could adopt is one popular among champions of other controversial liberties: jury nullification.
Women In ICE Detention Center Subjected to 'Unnecessary' Gynecological Procedures, Investigation Finds
A recent bipartisan Senate investigation revealed that one doctor performed a staggering number of "unnecessary" gynecological procedures on women held at an ICE detention center in Georgia—often without first obtaining the women's medical consent. "This is an extraordinarily disturbing finding" that "represents a catastrophic failure by the Federal government...
Is Anybody But Trump Excited About the 2024 Election Beginning?
Didn't we just have an election? Yes, yes we did. In fact, the outcome of some 2022 midterm contests is still unknown. Nonetheless, former President Donald Trump has announced his next presidential run, thus kicking off the 2024 election season already. <bangs head against wall repeatedly>. Why did Trump choose...
States Stubbornly Slow To Fix Antiquated Alcohol Laws
Last week's election results contained many surprises, including the failure of the much-ballyhooed "red wave." Another surprising result was the unexpected difficulty that alcohol-related ballot initiatives ran into in Colorado. Coloradans had three different alcohol ballot initiatives to choose from on their ballots this year. The topics they covered ran...
Kari Lake's Defeat Is the Latest Disaster for Arizona's Trump-Backed Republicans
After several days of ballot counting, the Arizona governor's race has ended with former President Donald Trump's preferred candidate losing. The Associated Press reported Monday that Republican Kari Lake was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs, who currently serves as Arizona's secretary of state. "Arizonans know BS when they see it,"...
Federal Gay Marriage Bill Returns to Senate for Lame-Duck Session Vote
After suspending consideration of a bill that would legally enshrine federal recognition of same-sex marriage in September, Senate supporters yesterday announced they were moving forward again. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) officially filed the Respect for Marriage Act on Monday to start the process of trying to get it passed.
Parents Face Criminal Charges Over Children's Tattoos
Should you let your child get a tattoo? Maybe not. But should the state arrest you just because you do? Definitely not. And yet that's exactly what's happening in New York state and elsewhere. In Highland, New York, Crystal Thomas was arrested after giving her 10-year-old son permission to get...
RFRA, Sharia, and Guns (Oh My)
In U.S. v. Harper, decided Sept. 30, 2022 by Chief Judge Leonard Strand (N.D. Iowa), but just posted on Westlaw, Harper is being prosecuted for being a felon in possession of a gun, as well as possessing a gun while an unlawful drug user. Harper raised, among other things, a RFRA defense, on the theory that "he is a Muslim who practices 'Sharia Law and its adherence to armed self-defense (including the possession of a firearm.).'" No, said the court:
The FCC: America's Other Space Agency
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has transformed significantly since its birth, taking on new powers and responsibilities as technology evolves. But one thing long remained the same: the agency's New Deal–era official seal, virtually unchanged since the FCC was established in 1934. The seal featured bright red characters spelling the commission's name on a field of blue, while a bald eagle flew over telegraph lines in the center, clutching lightning bolts in its claws.
The ACLU Says California's Ban on COVID-19 'Misinformation' From Doctors Is Gratuitous and Unconstitutional
A California law that threatens to punish doctors who disseminate COVID-19 "misinformation" is gratuitous and unconstitutional, two chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) argue in a brief they filed in federal court last week. The ACLU of Northern California and the ACLU of Southern California say decisions by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which includes California, make it clear that the law, A.B. 2098, is inconsistent with the First Amendment.
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0