Missouri State

Reason.com

Biden's 'Made In America' Plan Is Bullying Homeowners Off Their Land to Build a Taxpayer-Subsidized Chip Plant

Michelle Nuzzo-Kelly remembers feeling somewhat bewildered the first time someone called and offered to buy her house out of the blue. She recalls putting the agent on speaker so he could hear the hammering going on in the background. "That's the sound of a brand new roof being installed," she told him. It was a $10,000 expense—hardly the sort of thing you'd do if you planned to move. That was in September 2020.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Reason.com

Justice Thomas Says "Sixth Circuit Must Do Better" in AEDPA Cases

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit has compiled an unenviable record of reversals in habeas cases under the Anti-Terrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act (AEDPA), including a fair number of summary reversals (as I have noted many times on this blog). In a recent dissent from denial of an en banc petition in Cassaon v. Shoop, Judge Griffin of the Sixth Circuit noted twenty-two habeas reversals in the past twenty years. But is the Supreme Court losing its appetite for reversing the Sixth Circuit?
KENTUCKY STATE
Reason.com

Some Thoughts on Elite-Law-School Bias in Clerkship Hiring

The Washington Post just had a big article on October 30 about racial and gender diversity among Supreme Court clerks, and followed it up with a smaller piece on November 1 about elite law-school hiring patterns for Supreme Court clerks. Since that second article quoted me on elite law-school advantage (and I use "elite" as a shorthand to refer to Harvard, Yale, and more generally any law school in U.S. News's Top 14 (T14)), I thought I would elaborate on my views, because one's full views are invariably more complex than what you get from reading a three-sentence soundbite.
Axios Columbus

After tough election, Ohio Democrats chart course for 2024

Rep. Tim Ryan saw only one pathway to beating J.D. Vance and overcoming Republicans' advantage in the U.S. Senate race. Seeking to attract centrist and right-leaning voters, Ryan dissed fellow Democrats, aligned with former President Trump's policies and finished the campaign trail at a shooting range.The result: Ryan did narrow the gap from Trump's eight-point win in 2020 — by little more than a single percentage point.The Ohio Democratic Party faces a grim reality following its latest electoral drubbing.Why it matters: A state once famous as a purple bellwether is now firmly red and has been all but abandoned by...
OHIO STATE
Reason.com

Resistant Jurors Can Help Protect Abortion Rights (No Matter What the Law Says)

Americans worried about the status of reproductive rights earned a breather last week when voters amended several state constitutions to protect access to abortion and turned away ballot proposals to criminalize the practice. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning federal protections for abortion access, those are incremental wins for pro-choicers. But the matter remains unresolved elsewhere. Among the tactics pro-choice advocates could adopt is one popular among champions of other controversial liberties: jury nullification.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Women In ICE Detention Center Subjected to 'Unnecessary' Gynecological Procedures, Investigation Finds

A recent bipartisan Senate investigation revealed that one doctor performed a staggering number of "unnecessary" gynecological procedures on women held at an ICE detention center in Georgia—often without first obtaining the women's medical consent. "This is an extraordinarily disturbing finding" that "represents a catastrophic failure by the Federal government...
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

States Stubbornly Slow To Fix Antiquated Alcohol Laws

Last week's election results contained many surprises, including the failure of the much-ballyhooed "red wave." Another surprising result was the unexpected difficulty that alcohol-related ballot initiatives ran into in Colorado. Coloradans had three different alcohol ballot initiatives to choose from on their ballots this year. The topics they covered ran...
COLORADO STATE
Reason.com

Federal Gay Marriage Bill Returns to Senate for Lame-Duck Session Vote

After suspending consideration of a bill that would legally enshrine federal recognition of same-sex marriage in September, Senate supporters yesterday announced they were moving forward again. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) officially filed the Respect for Marriage Act on Monday to start the process of trying to get it passed.
MAINE STATE
Reason.com

Parents Face Criminal Charges Over Children's Tattoos

Should you let your child get a tattoo? Maybe not. But should the state arrest you just because you do? Definitely not. And yet that's exactly what's happening in New York state and elsewhere. In Highland, New York, Crystal Thomas was arrested after giving her 10-year-old son permission to get...
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

RFRA, Sharia, and Guns (Oh My)

In U.S. v. Harper, decided Sept. 30, 2022 by Chief Judge Leonard Strand (N.D. Iowa), but just posted on Westlaw, Harper is being prosecuted for being a felon in possession of a gun, as well as possessing a gun while an unlawful drug user. Harper raised, among other things, a RFRA defense, on the theory that "he is a Muslim who practices 'Sharia Law and its adherence to armed self-defense (including the possession of a firearm.).'" No, said the court:
Reason.com

The FCC: America's Other Space Agency

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has transformed significantly since its birth, taking on new powers and responsibilities as technology evolves. But one thing long remained the same: the agency's New Deal–era official seal, virtually unchanged since the FCC was established in 1934. The seal featured bright red characters spelling the commission's name on a field of blue, while a bald eagle flew over telegraph lines in the center, clutching lightning bolts in its claws.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reason.com

The ACLU Says California's Ban on COVID-19 'Misinformation' From Doctors Is Gratuitous and Unconstitutional

A California law that threatens to punish doctors who disseminate COVID-19 "misinformation" is gratuitous and unconstitutional, two chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) argue in a brief they filed in federal court last week. The ACLU of Northern California and the ACLU of Southern California say decisions by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which includes California, make it clear that the law, A.B. 2098, is inconsistent with the First Amendment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

