Live Coverage: Western Mass. field hockey, soccer teams play in state semifinals
Four Western Massachusetts programs will vie for state championship berths Wednesday as local field hockey, girls soccer and boys soccer teams play semifinal matches. MassLive will have updates from each local state semifinal. Jump to the bottom of the post for live coverage.
Roxanne Oh’s goal lifts No. 4 Longmeadow over No. 1 Masconomet in Division II field hockey semifinals
SHREWSBURY – No. 4 Longmeadow defeated No. 1 Masconomet on Wednesday, 2-1, and advanced to the Division II state tournament.
Girls Soccer Semifinal Preview: Minnechaug, Hampshire and Monson play aim for championships
Just one game away from the state championship, Minnechaug, Hampshire, and Monson are heading into the semifinals looking to come away with the win and advance. Get to know each team going into their semifinal games below:
Boys Soccer Falls to Hopkinton in State Semifinals
-Submitted on behalf of the BHS Boys Varsity Soccer Team. Weather in New England changes quickly and so does momentum in sports. Fresh off a quarterfinal win on a sunny 75 degree Saturday, the Bedford Bucs boys soccer team faced the Hopkinton Hillers at Doyle Field in Leominster on a cold, snowy Tuesday night with a chance to advance to the MIAA Division 2 state finals. Like the weather, the semifinal matchup saw a massive momentum shift, but the Bucs could not come all the way back, losing a 4-3 heartbreaker to Hopkinton.
Two SIAC teams remain: Keys to victory for Castle, Mater Dei in IHSAA football semistates
EVANSVILLE — Will the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference be represented at the IHSAA football state finals? The SIAC has two teams remaining in the state tournament. No. 13 Castle (8-4) hosts No. 2 Whiteland (11-1) tonight at 7 p.m. CT in the 5A semistate. No. 6 Mater Dei (10-3) hosts No. 1 Linton-Stockton (13-0) at 6:30 p.m. CT in the 2A semistate. ...
Dartmouth falls to Westborough in volleyball program's first state semifinal appearance
FRANKLIN – “Done that” doesn’t happen without “been there.” Two girls volleyball teams are discovering that in real time. Westborough’s is headed to the Division 2 state championship match as...
Dennis-Yarmouth girls volleyball gets revenge against ORR to return to state championship
SANDWICH -- It has been 361 days since the Dennis-Yarmouth High girls volleyball team lost in the Division 3 state title game to Old Rochester Regional. On Tuesday, the Dolphins got their revenge. The top-seeded Dolphins defeated fifth seeded ORR, 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-14), to go to their second consecutive...
