-Submitted on behalf of the BHS Boys Varsity Soccer Team. Weather in New England changes quickly and so does momentum in sports. Fresh off a quarterfinal win on a sunny 75 degree Saturday, the Bedford Bucs boys soccer team faced the Hopkinton Hillers at Doyle Field in Leominster on a cold, snowy Tuesday night with a chance to advance to the MIAA Division 2 state finals. Like the weather, the semifinal matchup saw a massive momentum shift, but the Bucs could not come all the way back, losing a 4-3 heartbreaker to Hopkinton.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO