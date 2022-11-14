ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Bedford Citizen

Boys Soccer Falls to Hopkinton in State Semifinals

-Submitted on behalf of the BHS Boys Varsity Soccer Team. Weather in New England changes quickly and so does momentum in sports. Fresh off a quarterfinal win on a sunny 75 degree Saturday, the Bedford Bucs boys soccer team faced the Hopkinton Hillers at Doyle Field in Leominster on a cold, snowy Tuesday night with a chance to advance to the MIAA Division 2 state finals. Like the weather, the semifinal matchup saw a massive momentum shift, but the Bucs could not come all the way back, losing a 4-3 heartbreaker to Hopkinton.
HOPKINTON, MA
The Courier & Press

Two SIAC teams remain: Keys to victory for Castle, Mater Dei in IHSAA football semistates

EVANSVILLE — Will the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference be represented at the IHSAA football state finals? The SIAC has two teams remaining in the state tournament. No. 13 Castle (8-4) hosts No. 2 Whiteland (11-1) tonight at 7 p.m. CT in the 5A semistate. No. 6 Mater Dei (10-3) hosts No. 1 Linton-Stockton (13-0) at 6:30 p.m. CT in the 2A semistate. ...
SANTA ANA, CA

