Boston, MA

Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (11/14)

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

The 10-3 Boston Celtics host the 6-7 Oklahoma City Thunder this Monday night at their home arena of TD Garden on an NBA-best six-game winning streak. The Thunder are on a two-game win streak of their own powered by Most Improved Player candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While not the team they’d hoped to be in the absence of prized prospect Chet Holmgren, this iteration of Oklahoma City is still a threat to beat teams napping when the Thunder are on the docket as the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks just learned.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading this preview while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game tonight.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play in it.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) Robert Williams III (knee), and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) will not be available to play.

For the Thunder, Darius Bazely (ankle), Tre Mann (back soreness), and Chet Holmgren (foot) are out as well.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Marcus Smart
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Grant Williams
  • Al Horford

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Josh Giddey
  • Lou Dort
  • Alexej Pokusevski
  • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 11/14/22
  • Time: 7: 30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

