Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones reveals why Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned
Jerry Jones continued to build on his previously expressed interest in free agent Odell Beckham Jr., but mentioned that the talented wide receiver is in a "rare" position.
Pat McAfee Tells Bill Cowher to ‘Shut the F--- Up,’ Calls Joe Thomas a ‘Puppet’
McAfee doesn’t hold back while calling out Jeff Saturday critics.
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
Be Prepared: The Vikings Should Lose in the Next 2 Weeks
I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but the Minnesota Vikings should lose a game soon. The Vikings just upset the Buffalo Bills on the road in historic fashion. It was an outstanding game, and it should go down as the game of the year. After this historic upset, we all need to be prepared. A trip-up is likely coming.
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell rips NFL officiating, jokes about practice habits
In his first year as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, we’re learning more and more about Kevin O’Connell each
The Ringer
Week 11 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Let me steal a line from Mark McGwire to get this column started: I’m not here to talk about the past. Yes, last week was a bloodbath. It happens. But we’ve got 14 new games on the Week 11 schedule, and it’s time to bounce back. Let’s just get to the picks. My confidence is fragile right now.
Buffalo Bills' Highmark Stadium is open to Mother Nature with little protection from impending snowstorm
It's no secret that when lake-effect snow hits Buffalo, Highmark Stadium gets hit too. The Buffalo Bills stadium design provides little protection from the elements – both snow and cold. It is these risks that likely weighed heavily on the NFL to move Sunday's big game out of Buffalo to Detroit.The team said due to public safety concerns the match with the Cleveland Browns will be moved to Ford Field in lower Michigan, where less snow will be falling.
Could Bills vs. Browns be moved to different location due to snowstorm?
Highmark Stadium may resemble a winter wonderland if snow projections for Western New York are correct over the next few days. By the time that the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m., Orchard Park could receive up to three feet of snow. WGRZ-TV’s Patrick Hammer shared potential lake effect snow totals between Wednesday night and Sunday afternoon.
The Ringer
Ariel Helwani on the Bills’ Super Bowl Hopes, the Difference Between UFC Fighters and NFL Players, and Why OBJ Should Come to Buffalo
Kevin is joined by MMA journalist and lifelong Bills fan Ariel Helwani to talk about why the Bills can still win a Super Bowl despite recent setbacks, why Odell Beckham Jr. should join the Bills, and why he loves talking to MMA fighters for his job. Host: Kevin Clark. Guest:...
The Ringer
Are the New York Jets Good?
Something strange happened to me last week. I was talking to a friend about the Jets’ playoff chances—OK, multiple strange things happened to me last week—and decided to look up who they were playing on Sunday. The answer was nobody: The Jets were on their bye week. And then it hit me: a twinge of … disappointment. I was sad that I wouldn’t be able to watch the Jets play. Oh crap, I realized. I care about the Jets again.
The Ringer
How Sustainable Is the Vikings’ Success?
For a moment, as Kirk Cousins’s fourth-and-18 pass drifted through the air late in the fourth quarter against the Bills last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings made sense. After inexplicably starting the season 7-1, the Little Engine That Could appeared to be course-correcting—until the impossible happened. We’ve all seen...
Robert Griffin III offers advice for Josh Allen amid struggles
Josh Allen has made some costly mistakes that have hurt the Buffalo Bills over the past several games, and Robert Griffin III thinks he knows what the star quarterback needs to change going forward. Allen has a whopping six interceptions in Buffalo’s last three games. He threw two brutal red-zone...
The Ringer
The Warriors and Rams in Trouble, Plus Jimmy Kimmel on Bill’s 20 Years in L.A.
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the Warriors’ lackluster 6-9 start, whether it’s time to hit the panic button, possible in-season trades, and more (5:12). Then Bill talks with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports about Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney’s impact, the fall of the Rams, the competitive AFC East, and some of their favorite matchups for the week (37:48), before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 11 (1:24:26). Finally Bill talks with Jimmy Kimmel about Bill’s move to L.A. 20 years ago to work for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the show’s turbulent first year, JKL!’s 20th anniversary, and more (1:30:51).
