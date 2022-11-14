ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas, FL

The Town of Christmas, Florida! Weird Streets & A Time Capsule!

 3 days ago

This community of about 3,000 people is roughly midway between Cocoa and Orlando and has no defined boundaries aside from the local post office. The towns 100 square miles contain a few stores, a game preserve, an alligator farm, and a fort. The forts construction was completed Christmas Day of 1837, and so its inhabitants named it Fort Christmas. The fort gave its name to the community after it was built by the U.S. Army to protect settlers moving into the area from the warring Seminole Indians.

Take a look at the small town of Christmas, Florida! In this town they celebrate Christmas 365 a year! Everything including the Post Office is themed to Christmas!

