Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kxoradio.com
Power Outage In El Centro
(Power went out in an area of El Centro)...The Thursday morning power outage was reported in the area around La Brucherie and Main Street. Power was restored to the area at just after 9:00 am. The cause of the outage, however, is unknown. Officials at the Imperial Irrigation District say the cause is under investigation.
kxoradio.com
Overseas Troop Packages
(Troop Packages)....The packages will be put together Sunday. The American Legion Post in El Centro will be putting 50 Troop Packages together. It will be this Sunday at the El centro Post at 569 Broadwayt in El Centro. The fifth grade class at TL Wagner has decorated the boxes again this year. The packages will contain items donated by members of the community. Family members will be on-hand to meet and greet those putting the packages together. for troops serving overseas.
kxoradio.com
Streetlight Upgrades
The Imperial Irrigation District has launched a Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program. According to the IID, this is a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vaper streetlights with upgraded energy efficient LED ones. During the pre-phase, IID will identify and replace 1,000 streetlight luminaries in the cities of Brawley, Calexico, El Centro and Imperial. Phase I, scheduled to begin in 2023, will replace 2,000 luminaries and complete all LED upgrades in the Imperial Valley. Phase II will begin in 2024 and replace lighting in the Coachella Valley. According to the IID, these upgrades can save from 55-70 per cent in energy over the high-pressure sodium vapor lights and also reduce maintenance costs.
kxoradio.com
17th Annual Honey Festival
The 17th Annual Honey Festival is Saturday. The event highlights the honey industry and Westmorland. Things start with a Pancake Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. and continue throughout the day with events including a Spelling Bee Challenge, Honey Tasting, Beekeeper of the Year Award, a Parade and Dance Performances as well as plenty of family fun. The theme, Bee a Leader, Bee Brave, Bee Kind and Bee Positive.
kxoradio.com
The Point In Time Count
(The Homeless Count is coming)....The Point In Time Count will be held in January. Volunteers for the 2023 count are being sought now. The Homeless population will be counted for the entire Imperial County, with Slab City counted separately. The Tabulations are use to obtain grants and other assistance for the homeless. Volunteers will be trained during sessions at Desert Trails and the El Centro City Hall. For more information, including how to volunteer, contact Jacob Bermudez. He can be reached at 760-337-7825.
kxoradio.com
City Council Restructures Hospital Board
The El Centro City Council has decided to resume its original role as the El Centro Regional Medical Center's Board of Trustees. According to the Council, the move is necessary to take the hospital through the challenges facing the municipal hospital. According to the City, the arrangement will enable the hospital to enter into a more secure financial position going forward. The Board of Trustees will continue to work with the UC San Diego Health Care Network to enhance the care that Imperial Valley residents have grown accustomed to. The City emphasized that the governance change is not intended to affect the medical or other staff and operations, instead, it is intended to ensure the hospital remains open and operational. The change in governance means the public trustees will be immediately replaced with the City Council. The medical staff and UCSD will retain their representation. The City Council said the action was prompted by third-party, objective confirmation of financial challenges resulting from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, including declining revenues. The City continues to work with the majority bondholder Preston Hollow Community Capital to meet the current challenges.
kxoradio.com
A Tree for All
The Imperial Irrigation District is accepting reservations for the Tree for All program. Residential customers who are IID account holders can register for a free shade tree at the IID website. Customers can reserve a free tree to be planted at their home, located to maximize energy savings. The Tree for All program is one of many public benefits programs offered by the IID. Trees can reduce energy costs by up to 20 per cent and provide many other community benefits. More information is available at the IID website.
kxoradio.com
Lengthy Pursuit
El Centro Polce and several other agencies engaged in a lengthy pursuit Wednesday afternoon. The chase started at 5:24 p.m. when an ECPD officer attempted a traffic stop on a silver Volkswagen van on Imperial Avenue and Bradshaw. The van failed to yield and proceeded on Imperial Avenue, turning on to Scott and then through numerous surface streets in El Centro before heading southbound on 4th Street, several times driving southbound in the northbound lanes at speeds of 55 miles per hour. The van then went east on Interstate 8 and south on Highway 111. El Centro police notified Calexico Police and the Port of Entry of the pursuit's direction. The van continued into the city of Calexico, went west on Highway 98, through several surface streets, went through the parking lot of the Gran Plaza Outlet Center where the van collided with an ECPD patrol car, and then continued through Calexico streets before finally being stopped at about 5:45 p.m. The driver, a 42-year-old man, was arrested for a number of traffic violations as well as drug charges. He was turned over to agents of Homeland Secuity Investigations for the drug violations There were no injuries reported from the incident.
kxoradio.com
Car Hits Pedestrian
El Centro Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that occurred Wednesday evening. The accident, at Imperial and Woodward, was reported at about 6:30 p.m. A man was struck by a car and sustained serious injuries. He was flown to an out of Valley hospital for treatment. Traffic in the area was blocked for several hours. Few other details are available as the accident remains under investigation.
kxoradio.com
More Votes Tallied
The count of ballots from the November 8 General Election continues. According to Imperial County Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale, as of Thursday night there're approximately 2,000 unprocessed vote-by-mail and provisional ballots remaining to be counted. This unofficial update includes all polling place voters and vote-by-mail ballots received on or before Election Day. There will not be another update until after 5:00 p.m.Monday, November 21.
kxoradio.com
Inmate Death Investigated
Officials at Centinela State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate Monday morning. The prison says that at about 10:15 a.m. Monday, inmate William Quintero was attacked by two other incarcerated individuals. Quitero, 47, was admitted to the prison system from Los Angeles County in July of 1999. He was serving life without parole for first-degree murder, kidnapping, first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery. Quintero suffered multiple injuries and was airlifted to a Riverside County hospital where he died several hours later. Two inmates believed responsible for the attack have been moved to segregated housing while investigation continues. The inmates were identified as Jose Perez, 46, serving a life sentence without possibility of parole for murder and Juan Serrano, 34, also serving life without the possibility of parole for murder. Two inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered.
Comments / 0