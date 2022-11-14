Read full article on original website
"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish
Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to...
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop
Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
CNN and Don Lemon Just Received More Disappointing News
Don Lemon's new morning show on CNN alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins is not doing so well, at least according to the numbers via viewership. His exit from primetime came after a heated, expletive-fueled, on-air discussion in which he blasted a Republican commentator in Sept. 2022. The move to morning news was announced on Thurs. Sept. 15 and came amid CNN's new chairman and CEO – Chris Licht – making major shakeups to reportedly save struggling ratings. Now, CNN This Morning is seemingly struggling in its debut week.
‘Absolutely F—ing Not.’ Trump’s Team Scrambled to Talk Him Out of Jan. 6 Testimony
Almost immediately after the House Jan. 6 committee announced it would subpoena Doanld Trump, the ex-president began telling people close to him that he’d love to testify before the congressional panel — if he got to do it on live television. Even the idea of it sent Trump’s advisers scrambling to convince him it would be a disaster.
Melania Trump Skips Donald Trump's 'Wild' Mar-A-Lago Party As He Hints At 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump seemed to be living it up at a party he held at Mar-a-Lago on Halloween, which occurred on Monday, October 31 — but his wife, Melania Trump, was nowhere to be found. “The former president played DJ from his dinner table with his iPad,” a source revealed...
Colbert Says Obama Has Something Trump Never Will: ‘A Crowd Shouting How Hot He Is – and a Wife Who Agrees’ (Video)
With the amount of time former president Barack Obama has been spending on the midterms campaign trail this week, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but compare the 44th president’s appearance to that of Donald Trump on Monday. “The midterms are a week from...
Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president
Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Trump begged Jared and Ivanka to join him for his campaign launch — but both refused, New York Post reports
Trump tried to persuade Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to join his 2024 launch, per the NY Post. An unnamed source told the paper that the couple flat-out refused to get involved. Both Ivanka Trump and Kushner have long signaled that they're done with politics. Former President Donald Trump tried...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake
Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Donald Trump makes bizarre statement that ‘some of us have horrible children’ in rally rant about inheritance
Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally. Donald Trump has taken what appears to be a bizarre swipe at his own brood as he told attendees at an Iowa rally that “some of us have horrible children”. The former president took to the stage...
This Is When Trump’s Staffers Realized He Was Out of Control
Daily Beast columnist David Rothkopf interviewed more than 100 people involved with the Trump White House for his new book, American Resistance: The Inside Story of How The Deep State Saved the Nation, and according to his sources, it took almost no time for Trump’s staffers to realize what kind of boss he was.“All of them said they realized this either during the transition or in the first few weeks of the administration, and they all found their way to work around it. Whether it was saying, ‘No, Mr. President, this is the law,’ or going to the Congress with...
Roger Stone Warns Ron DeSantis It Would Be 'Treachery' To Run Against Trump
Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and “dirty trickster” political operative Roger Stone warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that it would be “treachery” to run against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Stone insisted in his post on the right-wing Telegram social media platform...
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
MSNBC host: Trump should be worried about what "pathological liar" Kash Patel told grand jury
Donald Trump will be unable to trust what his advisor Kash Patel tells him about his testimony before a Washington, D.C. grand jury investigating the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, according to an analysis aired on MSNBC on Thursday evening. "The Last Word" anchor Lawrence O'Donnell offered his...
In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'
Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
