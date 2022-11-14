ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to...
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop

Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
CNN and Don Lemon Just Received More Disappointing News

Don Lemon's new morning show on CNN alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins is not doing so well, at least according to the numbers via viewership. His exit from primetime came after a heated, expletive-fueled, on-air discussion in which he blasted a Republican commentator in Sept. 2022. The move to morning news was announced on Thurs. Sept. 15 and came amid CNN's new chairman and CEO – Chris Licht – making major shakeups to reportedly save struggling ratings. Now, CNN This Morning is seemingly struggling in its debut week.
Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake

Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
This Is When Trump’s Staffers Realized He Was Out of Control

Daily Beast columnist David Rothkopf interviewed more than 100 people involved with the Trump White House for his new book, American Resistance: The Inside Story of How The Deep State Saved the Nation, and according to his sources, it took almost no time for Trump’s staffers to realize what kind of boss he was.“All of them said they realized this either during the transition or in the first few weeks of the administration, and they all found their way to work around it. Whether it was saying, ‘No, Mr. President, this is the law,’ or going to the Congress with...
In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
