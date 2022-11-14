Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football injury updates: The latest status of Brian Thomas Jr., Sevyn Banks
BATON ROUGE - LSU football wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is expected to return from concussion protocol for the Tigers' matchup against UAB on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2), LSU coach Brian Kelly said on Thursday. Thomas missed last Saturday's matchup at Arkansas with the injury. Kelly added that Thomas practiced...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What bowl game will LSU football make? Here are our best projections.
BATON ROUGE – With only two games before the start of postseason play, No. 6 LSU football is inching toward the end of Coach Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge. It's been a year filled with pleasant surprises for Tigers fans, as LSU has defeated Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas in consecutive weeks to launch themselves into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings while securing an SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score vs. New Orleans: Live updates from Matt McMahon's third game
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball will look to stay undefeated, as New Orleans travels to the Pete Maravich Assembly to face the Tigers on Thursday (7 p.m CT., SEC Network+). LSU (2-0) has won its first two games of Coach Matt McMahon's tenure, defeating Kansas City and Arkansas State, 74-63 and 61-52, respectively. In the Tigers' win against the Red Wolves, Adam Miller led the way with 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football can make Rece Davis' head explode by beating Georgia, passing Tennessee | Toppmeyer
Rece Davis and David Pollack engaged in a borderline contentious disagreement on ESPN’s television set, and I don’t blame them, because a college football rankings show without debate is just a televised list. The talking heads considered Tuesday what the College Football Playoff selection committee might do if...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball score vs. Houston Christian: Live updates
Right now, LSU women's basketball is on triple digits watch every time it takes the court. The Tigers (3-0) have not only won their first three games of the 2022-23 season but absolutely annihilated each opponent by scoring more than 100 points in every game. Against Houston Christian (1-1) at...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ex-Baton Rouge football star Mike Hollins out of ICU following Virginia shooting
BATON ROUGE - Former University Lab star and Virginia running back Mike Hollins has been released from the ICU, is off a ventilator and will attempt to start walking today, the law offices of Baton Rouge injury attorney Gordon McKernan told The Advertiser on Wednesday. Hollins was among the victims...
LSU Reveille
'Everyone deserves to live a taste of their dream': LSU senior finds encouragement to pursue path as musician
Rising musician, Damien Henry, is an LSU senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. Music is a huge part of his life. “Plenty of days have passed throughout my college experience, and all I can say is that I wouldn’t have made it through without my favorite songs,” Henry said.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
East Ascension's Kate Rills signs with LSU-Eunice
East Ascension High School softball standout Kate Rills signed with LSU-Eunice. Coach Ryan Lewis and Principal Lauren Avery commented on Rills' athleticism, academics, and leadership. Rills was a first-team infielder on the All-Parish team.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
BASF awards $15,000 in scholarships to LSU engineering students
BASF has awarded $15,000 in scholarships to six students who are currently studying at Louisiana State University’s College of Engineering. The annual scholarship program is focused on developing Louisiana’s talent pipeline through BASF’s workforce and development efforts across the state. “BASF is committed to investing in the...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge schools rebound overall from pandemic, but several have yet to recover
School performance scores released Wednesday show that nearly half of the public schools in the Baton Rouge region have managed to return to where they were before the pandemic, with most of the growth occurring over the last school year. The trend tracks the state as a whole, where 47%...
wrkf.org
Re-imagining 'drug court': A new Baton Rouge program prioritizes recovery over jail time
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Here's what it featured:. The 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge is launching a new drug recovery program as part of an effort to provide supervised treatment for offenders grappling with substance abuse issues. Chief judge of the 19th Judicial District Court Donald R. Johnson and program coordinator Cheryl Wyatt tells us more about this new recovery-focused initiative is re-imagining traditional “drug court.”
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
brproud.com
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card
Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data. "This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the...
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge
Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
My Southern Family Christmas, filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m. Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Katt Williams Is Coming to Baton Rouge for Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Comedy legend and actor Katt Williams will perform in Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena. He will take the stage at 8:00pm and perform a brand-new show. Katt Williams has 20+ year career that...
brparents.com
Family Fun Time Skate Galaxy
Location: Skate Galaxy 12828 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Cost: $12 dollars a person to skate, On Thursday and Friday Nights unlimited laser tag for $20. Activity: Skating, Laser Tag, Arcade, and Food Court. Come enjoy a night out with the family at skate galaxy! With skating, laser tag,...
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
