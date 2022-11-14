Read full article on original website
New Orleans Area Freeze Watch for Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans remains in chilly conditions today and throughout this weekend, but most importantly, a FREEZE WATCH for tonight and through tomorrow morning for areas along the Northshore, and areas west of Lake Pontchartrain. Potential sub-freezing to upper 30s for early morning low temperatures. Friday, mostly...
The Big Easy Remains Chilly This Weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans, chilly by day, and cold by night through the weekend -- as cold air and high pressure settle in until Monday. Overnight temperatures tonight 36-45° after mostly cloudy skies decrease and allow most of today's warmth to escape. Friday overnight lows will be an Impact Weather Day as local temperatures drop to the upper 20s to upper 30s, and will feel like mid 20s to upper 30s. Afternoon high temperatures for the remainder of this week remain unseasonably chilly. Normal high for New Orleans this time of year -- is 71°.
Coldest morning is Friday morning
Cold through the Weekend with highs in the 50s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Frost likely Northshore Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings. Coldest morning will be Friday morning. Models are running a little colder than earlier. Lows mid 20s to near 30 for Northshore. Protect plants, pets and people. Have to monitor for pipes. On the South Shore away from the Lakes in a Belle Chasse to Houma line lows will drop into the low to mid 30s. Frost will likely be an issue. Metro lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly sunny Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Clouds increase Saturday with some showers mainly closer to the Coast. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy Sunday. Highs upper 50s. We start to warm up next week. Models indicating a risk for increasing rain Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.
Cloudy, breezy and chilly
NEW ORLEANS — Much colder than normal temperatures are here to stay over the next several days. Today's clouds will try to break apart a bit late afternoon or early evening, but most of the day will remain cloudy. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s. The breeze will be 10-25 mph.
New Orleans opening shelters ahead of expected cold weather
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will open shelters for those in need as cold temperatures move into the area Thursday night. A hard freeze is not expected in New Orleans, but residents should be prepared to protect people, pets and plants from the cold, according to Homeland Security.
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
Cable on Belle Chasse Bridge Falls and Hits Vehicle
One commuter in Plaquemines Parish had quite the scare this morning.
Deputies: Rapper tied to deadly double shooting along rural stretch of Amite River
ST. HELENA PARISH - A rapper known around town as "Monkey" is wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in October. St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies said the rapper, whose real name is Jarman King, is involved in the shooting death of one person and the shooting and injuring of another on Calmes Road on October 22.
I-10 East closed at Chef Menteur Highway due to overturned 18-wheeler, officials say
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed at Chef Menteur Highway on Tuesday due to an overturned 18-wheeler, Louisiana traffic officials said. Update: All lanes reopened at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Drivers heading across the I-10 Highrise Bridge to New Orleans East and Slidell should expect heavy delays. All lanes...
St. Tammany Parish looking for public input as it addresses drainage issues
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Tammany Parish are asking residents to help identify areas with poor drainage. A public meeting will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in council chambers at the Towers Building in Slidell. The meeting is part of a larger, $900,000...
Woman crashes into roof of Louisiana home, officials say
A car crashed into the roof of a home in Zachary on Friday evening.
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
Middendorf’s Seafood Restaurant Blood Drive
Middendorf's Seafood Restaurant is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both their Manchac and Slidell locations. Participating donors will be eligible to receive a free Blood Center T-shirt as well as a free catfish dinner from the restaurant lovingly known throughout the state as "Home of the World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish".
Plane Carrying Dogs from Louisiana Shelters Makes Emergency Landing in Wisconsin
A small plane carrying three people and several dogs from Louisiana had to make an emergency landing on a golf course in Wisconsin. Reports indicate that everyone on board is OK and that there were no fatalities in the rough landing. As you can see here, weather conditions in Wisconsin...
Louisiana Man Dies in ATV Crash on LA 960 After Colliding with a Utility Pole
Louisiana Man Dies in ATV Crash on LA 960 After Colliding with a Utility Pole. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal incident on LA 960 north of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish soon after 3:00 p.m. on November 15, 2022. Gregory Paul Kent, 45, of Clinton, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
Fears grow that the French Quarter could be getting less attractive due to crime
NEW ORLEANS — Numbers from the New Orleans Police Department show there have been multiple shootings and one shooting death on Bourbon Street in 2022. This is on just one street within the entire French Quarter, which is a major economic driver for the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana.
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
Entergy New Orleans reported thousands of customers were without power
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans reported that more than 2,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning. The customers affected were mainly in Mid-City. Parts of the French Quarter were also without power. According to Entergy, the power outage was weather-related. However, the power has been restored. Warren Easton...
Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
