Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity
Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
psychologytoday.com
Does Any Good Come From Spanking Children?
Many Americans believe in spanking children, but the good news is that spanking is declining. Spanking is harmful both to children and to the parents doing the spanking. There is a relationship between spanking, parenting styles, and childhood overindulgence. Many parents have done it once or, if not done it,...
psychologytoday.com
Keeping Intimacy Alive
We are told that relationships need work to survive and flourish. That smacks of hard labor and sweaty brows at the end of the day. I would say rather that a successful relationship requires some attention, and that’s not so hard. So many of the complaints I’ve heard over...
psychologytoday.com
The Value of Existential Guilt
Existential guilt, which acknowledges that guilt is inherent in being human, is a beneficial emotion for healing and personal growth. Neurotic guilt means we take too much responsibility for our relationships and the world. Denial or avoidance of guilt means we take too little responsibility for our relationships and the...
psychologytoday.com
How to Heal the Wounds of Being Forced to Grow Up Too Early
Many people come to therapy with the realization that they have been forced to grow up too quickly. They may have overheard too many adult conversations during their formative years. They may have received compliments that made them feel special and included in the world of adults. Comments such as...
psychologytoday.com
Is Giving Children the Freedom to Choose a Good Idea?
Giving children full access to each parent is an atypical approach, and some professionals say it comes with risks. Lack of structure can potentially create feelings of guilt if the child feels they must choose which parent to spend time with. While this split appears to be amicable, no one...
psychologytoday.com
Are Manufactured Desires Eclipsing Your Deepest Values?
Our emotions, desires, and beliefs are mediated by what is sold to us as consumers. This mediation may lead to not knowing what we truly want. Stepping outside our mediated lives can lead to greater meaning, purpose, and joy. Identify all that is mediating your experience so that you can...
25 Times Gen Z'ers And Millennials Roasted Each Other In The Most Brutal Way Possible
"Gen Z learned the word 'toxic' and hasn't stopped since then."
psychologytoday.com
The Socratic Method and Its Pitfalls
An oracular pronouncement led Socrates to develop his own distinct method of doing philosophy. While the sophists of his day tried to make a show of their knowledge, Socrates tried to make a show of his and everyone else’s ignorance. Socrates' method, the method of elenchus, could lead to...
psychologytoday.com
Do You Feel Appreciated by Your Partner?
Feeling appreciated by one's partner is like "glue" that can help keep the relationship together during tough times. People who experience a sense of appreciation from their partners are better able to navigate conflict and financial stressors. Gratitude supports enhanced well-being and life satisfaction. For many of us, just managing...
psychologytoday.com
When the Subconscious Initiates Therapy
Interactions with the subconscious allow patients to better understand themselves. Interactions with the subconscious can be accomplished through contemplation, finger motion, talking, or typing. People can benefit from trusting their subconscious. Commonly, clinical interactions with the subconscious involve questions posed to patients’ subconscious by either their clinicians or the patients...
psychologytoday.com
When to Seriously Consider Divorce
These are issues that can be addressed in couple’s therapy if both partners are willing to work on the relationship. Divorce may be your only option if you are miserable in your relationship, and you know that you have left no stone unturned. If divorce makes sense, focus on...
psychologytoday.com
Freeze and Fawn: Trauma Responses Undermine Self-Protection
In an abusive relationship, trauma reactions of fleeing or fighting are usually not options. Suppressing painful feelings (freeze) or attending to the perpetrator's needs to minimize attacks (fawning) are the likely trauma responses. Both freeze and fawning can cause a lack of agency and can undermine helping oneself. It’s inevitable...
psychologytoday.com
Why You Don’t Need to “Forgive and Forget” to Move On
Forgiving another person before you feel ready can harm your mental health, hindering your ability to move forward. A person’s inability to forgive indicates that they still need some emotional support with emotionally processing their feelings. Instead of rushing to forgive, we need to build support for our feelings,...
psychologytoday.com
Emotions Are the Embodied Masters of Our Mind
Our emotions express the embodied living roots of who we are as human beings. Our emotions are whole-body events triggered by cognitive events, actual or remembered. Our emotions are experiences that are cognitively assembled. Our emotions are the embodied experiences we cannot escape. The Primacy of Our Emotions. Since ancient...
psychologytoday.com
I Tore Down My Perfect Life
I study mental health across the lifespan. My interest in this area became personal when I allowed myself to apply the themes of belonging, being, and becoming to my own life. These three terms, while defined differently by various researchers and authors, dictate who we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re going.
psychologytoday.com
It's Time to Talk Menopause
1.3 million women enter menopause each year. By 2025, says the North American Menopause Society, more than 1 billion women worldwide will be in menopause. Forty-two percent of women between ages 50 and 59 never discussed menopause with a healthcare provider. Nearly 1 million women have left their jobs due...
Comments / 0