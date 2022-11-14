ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

8-9-0-9, WB: 7

(eight, nine, zero, nine; WB: seven)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

