Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan will face his first election next month, and his first challenger. Democrat Melanie Levesque, a former state senator from Nashua, said Thursday she is running for the position Scanlan took over in January when longtime Secretary of State Bill Gardner retired. The Legislature will choose the winner Dec. 7. “It is no secret. Over the past decade in New Hampshire, our sacred right — the right to vote — has been under attack,” she said in a statement. “I am proud to be running for Secretary of State to protect our voters from these attacks and make critical reforms to this office to better serve Granite Staters.” Scanlan, a Republican and former lawmaker who served as deputy secretary of state for 20 years, said Friday he has put together “an amazing bipartisan team” in the last 10 months.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO