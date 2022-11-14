KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto America
09-23-29-40-49, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3
(nine, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,340,000
Lucky For Life
04-15-19-36-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(four, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Pick 3 Midday
0-4-1
(zero, four, one)
Daily Pick 3
8-1-6
(eight, one, six)
Super Kansas Cash
08-13-17-19-30, Cash Ball: 16
(eight, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty; Cash Ball: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 5-17, White Balls: 2-16
(Red Balls: five, seventeen; White Balls: two, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
Powerball
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000
