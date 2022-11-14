Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeAccording to StephNorfolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
'Holiday Lights At The Beach' returns to boardwalk in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Boardwalk will come alive again with holiday joy with this year's annual Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights At The Beach. The display, which is sponsored by Food Lion, allows you to drive your car down the boardwalk and listen to cheerful music with your family and friends while enjoying Surfing Santa, color-changing archways, a 40-foot tall Christmas tree and more.
Bicyclists invited to see Virginia Beach boardwalk lights on Thursday evening
On Thursday night, November 17, bicyclists are welcome to ride on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk to enjoy the holiday light display.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
STIHL to Invest $49M to Expand Manufacturing Facility in Virginia Beach
The City of Virginia Beach is pleased to announce that STIHL plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach. The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000 to $100,000.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
Virginia Beach woman caught with handgun in bag at Norfolk airport
Officers discovered the .380 caliber handgun in the woman's carry-on bag as it went through the security checkpoint.
Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday, turkeys and nonperishable food items needed
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every year right before Thanksgiving, food banks across Hampton Roads work to take hunger out of the holidays. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday morning and volunteers with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, will collect food and money for more than 50 hours straight.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach residents give input for Something In The Water 2023
Several residents showed up to Virginia Beach City Hall to voice their support and concerns with the SITW festival. It was a crowd of mixed emotions.
WAVY News 10
Police looking for missing Suffolk teen
Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/made-in-america-virginia-company-does-what-very-few-are-doing-these-days/. Drone...
Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark curiosity
Several viewers contacted WAVY-TV 10 with videos and questions about what they saw in the clouds Tuesday night.
Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
Community members hosting weekend search event for missing Portsmouth teen
A local organization is leading a weekend search event for a Portsmouth teen who has been missing for more than two weeks.
WAVY News 10
Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk
Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd …. Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of House. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one...
WAVY News 10
In the kitchen: Brunch is served!
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you like a good brunch, you’ll love what we cooked up with Chef Wimbo and Lead Line Cook, Rashawn Gilliam from Beachhouse 757. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Beachhouse 757.
Coast Guard rescues stranded crew sailing from Hampton to Antigua
They rescued them from a disabled sailboat Tuesday approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
Rising real estate costs force Norfolk restaurant to search for new location
Fine food without the fuss: "We spent a lot of time and effort making sure that anybody from all walks of life can come in here, not just the upper crust."
Meet the 'chief people officer' for the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association
The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association is welcoming an important new ambassador. Winson, the full-blooded French Bulldog, is the association's new chief people officer.
SeaView Lofts residents still waiting to return home
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been months since residents in Newport News have been able to call SeaView Lofts home. Following a status hearing in Newport News Circuit Court Wednesday, residents will have to wait a bit longer before they can return to the previously-condemned apartment building. Josh David,...
WAVY News 10
Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State
Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
Comments / 0