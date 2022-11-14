VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Boardwalk will come alive again with holiday joy with this year's annual Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights At The Beach. The display, which is sponsored by Food Lion, allows you to drive your car down the boardwalk and listen to cheerful music with your family and friends while enjoying Surfing Santa, color-changing archways, a 40-foot tall Christmas tree and more.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO