ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

'Holiday Lights At The Beach' returns to boardwalk in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Boardwalk will come alive again with holiday joy with this year's annual Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights At The Beach. The display, which is sponsored by Food Lion, allows you to drive your car down the boardwalk and listen to cheerful music with your family and friends while enjoying Surfing Santa, color-changing archways, a 40-foot tall Christmas tree and more.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

STIHL to Invest $49M to Expand Manufacturing Facility in Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach is pleased to announce that STIHL plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach. The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000 to $100,000.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday, turkeys and nonperishable food items needed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every year right before Thanksgiving, food banks across Hampton Roads work to take hunger out of the holidays. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday morning and volunteers with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, will collect food and money for more than 50 hours straight.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police looking for missing Suffolk teen

Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/made-in-america-virginia-company-does-what-very-few-are-doing-these-days/. Drone...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk

Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd …. Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of House. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

In the kitchen: Brunch is served!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you like a good brunch, you’ll love what we cooked up with Chef Wimbo and Lead Line Cook, Rashawn Gilliam from Beachhouse 757. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Beachhouse 757.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

SeaView Lofts residents still waiting to return home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been months since residents in Newport News have been able to call SeaView Lofts home. Following a status hearing in Newport News Circuit Court Wednesday, residents will have to wait a bit longer before they can return to the previously-condemned apartment building. Josh David,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Black Enterprise

Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy