VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
03-11-33-37-38
(three, eleven, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Cash4Life
04-09-12-41-53, Cash Ball: 3
(four, nine, twelve, forty-one, fifty-three; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-6-3, FB: 6
(two, six, three; FB: six)
Pick 3 Night
8-4-7, FB: 8
(eight, four, seven; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Day
5-6-1-2, FB: 1
(five, six, one, two; FB: one)
Pick 4 Night
0-3-4-4, FB: 9
(zero, three, four, four; FB: nine)
Powerball
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000
