Peoria, IL

25newsnow.com

IDOT begins ‘Winter Weather - Get it Together’ campaign

PEORIA (25 News Now) - With snow the past two days, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) wants to make sure you are updated on the best ways to stay safe with snow and ice. As Brett Brooks reports there are fewer snowplow drivers on the road so plow drivers,...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria council defers action on parking rate increases

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria City Council deferred action on proposed parking rate increases for its city-owned garages. The agenda item listed increases to the daily parking rate for garages from $6 to $10. It also listed increased of $5 for monthly rates and the special event rate. Parking meters would not be impacted. The new rates would start at the beginning of 2023.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

East Peoria holding auction to fund Levee Park

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of East Peoria has big plans for Levee Park. But to get the job done, the city needs some big money. With the park entering phase two of its three-phase construction plan, all but the final phase has the funding necessary. The East Peoria Community Foundation has teamed up with Uftring Chevrolet in Washington, to raffle off a car. Uftring donated a 70th Anniversary Limited-Edition Corvette to be the centerpiece of the raffle.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Remembering the Washington tornado nine years later

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Nine years ago, thousands of lives across Central Illinois were changed forever. Powerful tornadoes tore through the Midwest causing billions in damage. Tazewell County was one of the hardest hit places hit that day, with the City of Washington taking the biggest impact. “You have...
WASHINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Single digit wind chills possible

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Cloudy and cold weather will continue for the next few days. While we may see some light snow at times, especially this evening and tonight, cold weather will be the main weather story over the next few days. Wind chills will only reach the teens through this weekend, but milder weather is expected to return next week.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Cold snap on the way

PEORIA (25 News Now) - After widespread snow both Tuesday and Wednesday, quiet conditions will return heading into the weekend. A few flurries will be possible through Thursday before frigid conditions arrive by Friday morning. Thursday: After a few snow shower this afternoon and evening, our snow chances will come...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Area hospitals ask for voluntary limits on visitors as flu activity increases

(25 News Now) - As seasonal flu activity increases, area hospitals are asking the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits. This is being asked by OSF St. Francis Medical Center; UnityPoint Health Methodist, Proctor and Pekin; Hopedale Medical Complex and Kindred Hospital. The limits on visitors is a precautionary measure...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Scattered snow showers continue Wednesday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a winter wonderland Tuesday morning as we saw our first accumulating snowfall of the season. Much of the area saw 1-3″ of snow, with a few areas seeing upwards of 4″. While the heaviest of snow has passed, we will still see scattered snow showers today, with additional flurries possible Thursday.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

1 person displaced after electrical fire in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 person has been displaced after an electrical fire in their Peoria home caused interior and exterior damage. The Peoria Fire Department says they responded to a report of a fire in an electrical outlet at a home in the 6800 block of North Fox Point Drive.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria’s Famous Dave’s closing by end of the year

PEORIA (25 News Now) - By the end of the year, Peoria’s Famous Dave’s near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie will close. Owner Ron Helms says there are multiple factors leading to this decision - including lack of staffing, increase in BBQ competition and increase in food costs.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Group urges letters of support for military veterans in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Operation Rising Spirit, a letter-writing campaign, gets underway in an effort to show support for Illinois’ military veterans. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is behind the effort and encourages service organizations, schools, communities and individuals to get involved. Letters of appreciation and support...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Peoria Police lift traffic collision alert

UPDATE (10 p.m.) - Peoria Police lift traffic collision alert. PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department has issued a traffic collision alert for the city. The Emergency Communications Center says that anyone who is involved in vehicle crashes - where no one is injured and all vehicles are driveable - should exchange information and report the accident in person to the police department at 600 SW Adams St, within 36 hours after the end of the alert.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local hospitals weigh in on current conditions of RSV

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Over the past few weeks, the CDC has recorded an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection hospitalization cases around the country. Locally, hospital systems said they’d noticed an increase in patients coming in with RSV, especially in children. OSF Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Keith Hanson said around two-thirds of the children admitted into the hospital had the virus.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

New broadcast offerings ready for air in Eureka

PEORIA (25 News Now) -Lights, Camera, Action!. There’s a new player in the broadcast instruction industry. Eureka College debuted their new radio station, WEUR, “Your rock alternative”, on Wednesday. Their new TV station is ECTV. They’re getting the equipment from Lincoln College, which closed 6 months ago....
EUREKA, IL
25newsnow.com

Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria City Council approves new budget with good financial outlook

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria City Council has pushed back a vote to potentially raise parking costs downtown, but they did approve a new budget Tuesday evening. It didn’t come without concern from Councilman John Kelly, that the city isn’t doing enough toward their pension obligations. The mayor and city manager reiterated their efforts toward the pensions with this new budget.
PEORIA, IL

