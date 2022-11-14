Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
IDOT begins ‘Winter Weather - Get it Together’ campaign
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With snow the past two days, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) wants to make sure you are updated on the best ways to stay safe with snow and ice. As Brett Brooks reports there are fewer snowplow drivers on the road so plow drivers,...
25newsnow.com
Peoria council defers action on parking rate increases
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria City Council deferred action on proposed parking rate increases for its city-owned garages. The agenda item listed increases to the daily parking rate for garages from $6 to $10. It also listed increased of $5 for monthly rates and the special event rate. Parking meters would not be impacted. The new rates would start at the beginning of 2023.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria holding auction to fund Levee Park
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of East Peoria has big plans for Levee Park. But to get the job done, the city needs some big money. With the park entering phase two of its three-phase construction plan, all but the final phase has the funding necessary. The East Peoria Community Foundation has teamed up with Uftring Chevrolet in Washington, to raffle off a car. Uftring donated a 70th Anniversary Limited-Edition Corvette to be the centerpiece of the raffle.
25newsnow.com
Remembering the Washington tornado nine years later
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Nine years ago, thousands of lives across Central Illinois were changed forever. Powerful tornadoes tore through the Midwest causing billions in damage. Tazewell County was one of the hardest hit places hit that day, with the City of Washington taking the biggest impact. “You have...
25newsnow.com
Single digit wind chills possible
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Cloudy and cold weather will continue for the next few days. While we may see some light snow at times, especially this evening and tonight, cold weather will be the main weather story over the next few days. Wind chills will only reach the teens through this weekend, but milder weather is expected to return next week.
25newsnow.com
Part of Route 24 closed after rollover; livestock on the road
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A semi rollover crash has led to the closure of a Woodford County Road. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword tells 25 News it happened at Route 24 and 1625 E near Secor around 7:30 Thursday morning. Livestock are loose in the area and...
25newsnow.com
Cold snap on the way
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After widespread snow both Tuesday and Wednesday, quiet conditions will return heading into the weekend. A few flurries will be possible through Thursday before frigid conditions arrive by Friday morning. Thursday: After a few snow shower this afternoon and evening, our snow chances will come...
25newsnow.com
Area hospitals ask for voluntary limits on visitors as flu activity increases
(25 News Now) - As seasonal flu activity increases, area hospitals are asking the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits. This is being asked by OSF St. Francis Medical Center; UnityPoint Health Methodist, Proctor and Pekin; Hopedale Medical Complex and Kindred Hospital. The limits on visitors is a precautionary measure...
25newsnow.com
Scattered snow showers continue Wednesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a winter wonderland Tuesday morning as we saw our first accumulating snowfall of the season. Much of the area saw 1-3″ of snow, with a few areas seeing upwards of 4″. While the heaviest of snow has passed, we will still see scattered snow showers today, with additional flurries possible Thursday.
25newsnow.com
1 person displaced after electrical fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 person has been displaced after an electrical fire in their Peoria home caused interior and exterior damage. The Peoria Fire Department says they responded to a report of a fire in an electrical outlet at a home in the 6800 block of North Fox Point Drive.
25newsnow.com
Peoria’s Famous Dave’s closing by end of the year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - By the end of the year, Peoria’s Famous Dave’s near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie will close. Owner Ron Helms says there are multiple factors leading to this decision - including lack of staffing, increase in BBQ competition and increase in food costs.
25newsnow.com
Group urges letters of support for military veterans in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Operation Rising Spirit, a letter-writing campaign, gets underway in an effort to show support for Illinois’ military veterans. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is behind the effort and encourages service organizations, schools, communities and individuals to get involved. Letters of appreciation and support...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police lift traffic collision alert
UPDATE (10 p.m.) - Peoria Police lift traffic collision alert. PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department has issued a traffic collision alert for the city. The Emergency Communications Center says that anyone who is involved in vehicle crashes - where no one is injured and all vehicles are driveable - should exchange information and report the accident in person to the police department at 600 SW Adams St, within 36 hours after the end of the alert.
25newsnow.com
Local hospitals weigh in on current conditions of RSV
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Over the past few weeks, the CDC has recorded an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection hospitalization cases around the country. Locally, hospital systems said they’d noticed an increase in patients coming in with RSV, especially in children. OSF Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Keith Hanson said around two-thirds of the children admitted into the hospital had the virus.
25newsnow.com
New broadcast offerings ready for air in Eureka
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Lights, Camera, Action!. There’s a new player in the broadcast instruction industry. Eureka College debuted their new radio station, WEUR, “Your rock alternative”, on Wednesday. Their new TV station is ECTV. They’re getting the equipment from Lincoln College, which closed 6 months ago....
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 people hurt as icy roads cause single car crash in Tazewell County
UPDATE (11 p.m.) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said icy roads caused a single car crash that injured two people near the intersection of Dee Mack and East Cruger Roads, between Washington and Eureka. The driver said he hit black ice, causing his car to spin before it...
25newsnow.com
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
25newsnow.com
Peoria advocacy group says unhoused population is in need as weather worsens
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wet, cold and incapable of getting dry, that’s how those who are unsheltered described their conditions after the season’s first accumulative snowfall. “Snow always breaks my heart a little bit because for my friends who are sleeping outside it’s not fun, it’s not...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Police reopen Veterans Parkway on Bloomington’s south side after multiple crashes
UPDATE (6:55 p.m.) - Bloomington Police say they reopened Veterans Parkway in both directions has been reopened after multiple crashes on an overpass on the city’s south side. The accidents happened above Bunn Street, but police said there were no serious injuries. Police blocked off Veterans, between Main Street...
25newsnow.com
Peoria City Council approves new budget with good financial outlook
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria City Council has pushed back a vote to potentially raise parking costs downtown, but they did approve a new budget Tuesday evening. It didn’t come without concern from Councilman John Kelly, that the city isn’t doing enough toward their pension obligations. The mayor and city manager reiterated their efforts toward the pensions with this new budget.
