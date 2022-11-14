Read full article on original website
Related
Roberta Flack announces she has ALS
The iconic singer of "Killing Me Softly" has the condition also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, a representative has announced. For Roberta Flack, it is now "impossible to sing and not easy to speak."
Factbox-Twitter 2.0: Musk warns of bankruptcy, flip-flops on blue check mark in chaotic start
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Twitter has had a bumpy ride since new owner Elon Musk took charge last month. The world's richest person halted plans to charge $8 for the sought-after blue check mark as fake accounts mushroomed, while bringing back the "official" badge for some users just days after he "killed" it.
5 intriguing Oklahoma Grammy nominations — and one big Sooner State snub
The Recording Academy has unveiled the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards, and across the 91 genre-spanning categories, the list includes familiar favorites (Beyonce, Adele and Taylor Swift), surprise comebacks (ABBA and Bonnie Raitt) and notable snubs (Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye "Ye" West and Morgan Wallen). The 2023 Grammys will air Feb....
Bob Dylan’s ‘Time Out of Mind’ Focus of Latest Bootleg Series
As promised, the next installment of Bob Dylan’s The Bootleg Series will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his 1997 masterpiece Time Out of Mind. Available as both a 5CD or 10-LP set, Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17 boasts a freshly remixed version of the 1997 LP — which earned Dylan his first solo Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 1998 — as well as outtakes, unreleased songs, alternate versions, and live recordings from the era. Ahead of Fragments’ Jan. 27 release, Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings have shared the unreleased “Love Sick...
Comments / 0