MY 103.5

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Official transporter for the Great Divide Trophy on the move for Brawl of the Wild

MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of one of the biggest rivalries in the state, the Brawl of the Wild. All eyes are on the coveted Great Divide Trophy. Earlier today, the grizzly locker room seven members of the football team hauled over trophy to find out just how much weight is at stake this weekend. They found out 306 pounds of trophy is heading over to Bozeman for yet another brawl.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Shooting incident reported at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus

The following is a statement from Sen. Jon Tester, courtesy of his office:. “The news out of Fort Harrison today is deeply saddening, and I’m in touch with local VA officials and authorities on the ground. Mental health is one of the biggest challenges facing Montanans, and it’s clear that we need to make sure everyone—including frontline workers and veterans—are connected with the life-saving mental health care they need and deserve.”
HARRISON, MT
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Closer look at wind chill

Temperatures will plummet and winds will whip in coming days. Wind chill values are going to be important to keep in mind through the weekend. What is wind chill, and what can we expect? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks it down in the video above. Wind chill is temperature related; however,...
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

The Final Drive: Jory Choate

BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State linebacker Jory Choate who joined the program in 2018 and is the son of former Bobcat head coach Jeff Choate ('16-'20). During Episode Ten, Choate talks about his decision to play...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Vehicle hits pedestrian on I-90 in Bozeman

MISSOULA, MT — A man was injured in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Interstate 90 in Bozeman around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Montana Highway Patrol responded to multiple calls that a pedestrian was hit by a car between North 19th Avenue and North Seventh Avenue. MHP arrived on scene...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Victim of Sunday's accident in Gallatin County ID’d

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer has released the name of the victim of a car accident that happened Sunday afternoon. On Nov. 6, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office were called out to a single vehicle fatality near the intersection of Monforton School Rd. and Kallestad Ln.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Big Sky Resort to open early for the winter season

BIG SKY, Mont. - Due to an early hefty snowfall and consistently cold temperatures, Big Sky Resort announced they will be opening for the 2022-2023 season Wednesday, Nov. 23, earlier than usual. Big Sky Resort said on their website this year has been one of the earliest season snowfalls with...
BIG SKY, MT
MY 103.5

Grizzly Fans Are Bitter About College Gameday and I Love It

Why can't we all be happy about a national college football show coming to Montana?. If you've been under a rock the past 48 hours, you might not know that ESPN's College Gameday is heading to Bozeman this Saturday, November 19th, for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. This marks the first time the show has ever visited a team in the Big Sky Conference, and the first time they'll be in Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Economic impact of Brawl of the Wild for Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Football is the biggest money-maker for almost all colleges, but it also creates a lot of revenue for their communities as well, and Montana State is no exception. On home football game weekends Daryl Schliem, President of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce says it has over...
BOZEMAN, MT

