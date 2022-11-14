Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this yearInstaworkOrlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Related
golfmagic.com
Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"
Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
golfmagic.com
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
golfmagic.com
Report: What Phil Mickelson did to upset LIV pro would "SET OFF A FIRESTORM!"
What Phil Mickelson allegedly did to one of LIV Golf's most-opiniated players Pat Perez was so inflammatory it would set off a firestorm if the details emerged, according to a report by the author Alan Shipnuck who published Lefty's famously controversial remarks. In case this news passed you by, Perez,...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on Rory McIlroy: "You're putting ME in a difficult position here!"
There was a lot to unpack from Jon Rahm's press conference before the $10m DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. First there was his thoughts on Sergio Garcia, where the Spaniard said he hoped the legacy of the 2017 Masters champion wouldn't be affected after he joined the LIV Golf League.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR team makes major 2023 announcement
A prominent NASCAR team made a major announcement on Tuesday. Joe Gibbs Racing officially announced that driver Ty Gibbs will join the team in a full-time capacity in 2023. The race team’s Twitter account posted the news of Ty’s acquisition. The tweet read, “Ty Gibbs will compete full-time...
Golf Digest
The 10 rules we choose to ignore in everyday golf
Please don't take offense to this statement of fact, but public-course golfers tend to nudge their golf balls to a better lie more often than private-course players do. I consider myself somewhat of an authority on this subject because I’ve played half my life at public courses and the other half at private clubs.
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: Mixing romance and work on tour can be a complicated affair
Do caddies on the LPGA Tour hook up with players? I get this question a lot, and if it’s not a close friend, I’ll usually ignore it because if I say “yes,’’ salacious questions always follow. The truth is that it happens, and there’s nothing salacious about it.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm RIPS into OWGR: "I'm going to be as blunt as I can... it's LAUGHABLE!"
Jon Rahm has ripped into the current state of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system by calling it "laughable" multiple times during his Wednesday media press conference ahead of the DP World Tour Championship. Rahm, who was speaking to GolfMagic and other golfing media on site at Jumeirah Golf...
golfmagic.com
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
Raleigh News & Observer
Honda Motors to end longest-running PGA Tour title sponsorship after 2023 Honda Classic
Golfweek has learned that Honda Motors will end the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship deal on the PGA Tour. Multiple sources have confirmed that the Japanese automaker won’t renew when its current deal expires after the 2023 Honda Classic in late February. Founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary...
Golf Channel
Davis Love III withdraws from RSM Classic with wrist injury
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Tournament host Davis Love III withdrew from the RSM Classic before the start of the opening round with a left wrist injury. Love, 58, had been dealing with the injury for a few weeks and had a cortisone shot earlier this week to alleviate the pain but was unable to play. He was replaced in the field by Scott Brown.
Look: Moment Between Jimmy Garoppolo, NBA Dancers Goes Viral
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Jimmy Garoppolo is a handsome man. Team dancers for the Golden State Warriors appear to agree. Garoppolo, flanked by teammates George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, received a ton of attention last night at the Warriors vs. Spurs game in ...
Golf Digest
Longtime sponsor Honda will end ties to PGA Tour event in Florida, per report
The PGA Tour is losing one of its most loyal and long-standing sponsors. Honda will end its sponsorship of the tournament played each year in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to a story first reported by Golfweek, which cited multiple sources. The automaker has sponsored the event since 1982, making it the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship on the PGA Tour.
Golf Digest
A frustrated Jin Young Ko can't do much to keep her 2022 LPGA season from coming to a painful end
NAPLES, Fla. — On the eve of any given tournament in the world of professional golf, the defending champion will participate in a press conference. As you might imagine, this genre of media appearance features a lot of smiles, good memories and abundant optimism. Yet on Tuesday at the CME Group Tour Championship, two-time defending champion Jin Young Ko gave a performance that could only be described as "thoroughly downcast."
Tom Izzo offers considerate comment after beating Kentucky
Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans pulled off a nice win over Kentucky on Tuesday night, and he offered a considerate comment about his opponent afterwards. The Spartans beat the Wildcats 86-77 in double overtime, taking advantage after Oscar Tshiebwe fouling out in the first OT. Tshiebwe was making his season debut and came off the bench in the game.
Golf Digest
Here’s what makes the record prize money payout at the LPGA’s 2022 CME Group Tour Championship so interesting
It’s a good week to play well on the LPGA Tour, as there is a record first-place prize money payout being offered at the CME Group Tour Championship. While the $7 million overall purse at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., doesn’t top the all-time record $10 million offered at the U.S. Women’s Open this summer, it’s in line with the paydays at the remaining LPGA majors. Meanwhile, the $2 million payday for the winner at the CME does surpass the $1.8 million handed out to Minjee Lee at Pine Needles.
Golf.com
With LIV threatening, PGA Tour offers college stars new membership fast track
The PGA Tour is making significant changes to its PGA Tour University college eligibility program. The program, started in 2020, previously provided top NCAA seniors limited status on the Korn Ferry Tour, but now all college golfers will have the opportunity to earn a direct path to the PGA Tour thanks to changes approved by the PGA Tour Policy Board.
BBC
DP World Tour Championship: Matthew Fitzpatrick & Tyrrell Hatton share lead
-7 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -6 A Noren (Swe); -5 A Arnaus (Spa) Selected others: -4 T Fleetwood (Eng), C Shinkwin (Eng); -3 R Ramsay (Sco); -2 R MacIntyre (Sco), J Rahm (Spa); -1 R McIlroy (NI) English pair Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton share the lead on...
theScore
McIlroy: Norman needs to leave for LIV, PGA TOUR to 'mend fences'
Rory McIlroy has always been open with his opinion regarding Greg Norman's LIV Golf Series. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old was candid once again, saying Norman is in the way of progress between the two tours. "I think Greg needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left,"...
Comments / 0