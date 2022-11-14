Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Plucks apple in overtime loss
Perron notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Perron set up Michael Rasmussen's tally in the second period. This was Perron's third assist in the last two games, but his goal drought is now at seven contests and counting. The winger has 11 points (five on the power play), 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances this season. He was bumped down to the third line Tuesday after regularly working on the second line for much of the first month.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Limited with toe injury
Jefferson is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a toe injury, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Jefferson likely took part in the walkthrough but apparently would've been limited if the Vikings had held a real practice. He caught 10 passes for 193 yards and a TD in the dramatic win over Buffalo this past Sunday, showing no sign of any limitations as he made big plays from the start of the game until the end. Jefferson will face another tough defense this Sunday, assuming the toe injury isn't anything serious.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Sent to Toronto
The Blue Jays acquired Swanson and left-hander Adam Macko from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Swanson quietly emerged as one of the majors' top setup men in 2022, finishing with a 1.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 53.2 innings for Seattle while nabbing three wins, three saves and 14 holds. In Toronto, Swanson will face a more blocked path to the ninth-inning role with incumbent closer Jordan Romano coming off his first All-Star campaign. Swanson should at least remain a solid late-round target in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues for fantasy managers looking for stability in the ratio categories.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Garrett was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Garrett made his major-league debut last season and hit well with a .276/.309/.539 slash line, four home runs and three steals in 27 games, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Ends brief goal drought
Aho scored his eighth goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche. He got Carolina on the board midway through the second period to tie the score at 1-1, but the Canes ultimately dropped the decision despite out-shooting the Avs 48-15. Aho snapped a five-game goal drought with the tally, and he's only lit the lamp in two of his last 11 games, although he potted a hat trick in the other. On the year, he has 18 points in 17 games -- the usual pace for the 25-year-old, who had 287 points in 285 games over the prior four seasons.
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
CBS Sports
Titans' Lonnie Johnson: Shifts to IR
The Titans placed Johnson on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Johnson sustained a hamstring injury during last Sunday's win over the Broncos, and the Titans consequently moved him to injured reserve Thursday. With the 27-year-old in line to miss at least the next four games, and fellow safeties Amani Hooker (shoulder), A.J. Moore (ankle) and Josh Thompson (knee) all ruled out for Thursday night's matchup in Green Bay, Josh Kalu and Kevin Byard are slated to handle most of the safety reps in Week 11.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA
The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Heineman was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. Heineman appeared in 62 games between the Pirates and Blue Jays last season and had a .217/.276/.268 slash line, and he won't stick on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason.
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Dealing with knee injury
Smith was limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice due to a knee issue. Playing alongside a hobbled A.J. Brown (ankle) on Monday versus the Commanders, Smith had his most productive performance in weeks (6-39-1 receiving line on eight targets). However, Smith is now tending to an injury of his own. As such, the statuses of both wide receivers should be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of their availability for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Limited in practice Thursday
Lawrence (back) was listed as a limited participant during practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lawrence popped up with a back injury on the Giants' first injury report Week 11 and was sidelined during practice Wednesday. While the defensive appeared to trend in the right direction during Thursday's session, he'll still likely need to log a full practice Friday to remove any questions regarding his availability heading into Sunday's game against the Lions. Lawrence has recorded 33 tackles, five sacks and two passes defended over nine games this season, and, if health, he should play a primary role in slowing down Detroit's effective rushing attack Week 11.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: DFA'd by Arizona
Luplow was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Luplow was acquired by Arizona in November 2021, and he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster since he struggled to a .176/.274/.361 slash line in 83 games during his first season in the desert.
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Designated for assignment
Brigham was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Brigham spent the final month of the season in the majors but won't retain his spot on Miami's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old appeared in 16 big-league games and had a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 24 innings.
CBS Sports
Royals' Brent Rooker: Designated for assignment
Rooker was designated for assignment by the Royals on Tuesday. A 28-year-old with plus right-handed power and limited defensive utility, Rooker has played for three teams in the past two seasons. It's possible he could try to land with another organization this offseason, otherwise he will likely return to Triple-A Omaha.
CBS Sports
NFL official on controversial Dallas Goedert no-call in Eagles loss: 'We didn't see a face mask on the field'
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles made plenty of mistakes to cost them a potential 9-0 start to the season, but one of those mistakes could have turned out differently. Officials missed a potential face mask penalty on the Commanders' Jamin Davis that resulted in a Dallas Goedert fumble midway through the fourth quarter, which significantly damaged the Eagles' chances of pulling off one of the biggest comebacks for the franchise in over a decade.
CBS Sports
Bears' Taco Charlton: Poached by Bears
Chicago signed Charlton off the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Charlton hasn't yet made his 2022 season debut, but he could get a chance to contribute for the Bears as early as Sunday's contest against the Falcons. The 2017 first-round pick logged 11 appearances with the Steelers last year.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Junior Fernandez: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in early September and was called up to the majors for three appearances during the final week of the season. Fernandez had a 2.41 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB across 18.2 innings between Pittsburgh and St. Louis but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Returns to practice
Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. A Week 10 bye seems to have done Edwards some good after he missed the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints. He had 16 carries in back-to-back games before that -- his only two appearances of the season -- and it's possible he reclaims the lead role from Kenyan Drake if he's available Sunday against Carolina.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Layne: Picked up by Chicago
The Bears claimed Layne off waivers Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. The same can be said for his usage in 2022, as he's played in seven games for the Giants but mainly as a special-teams contributor. There's a shot that Layne will be able to rejuvenate his defensive career in Chicago.
