Aho scored his eighth goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche. He got Carolina on the board midway through the second period to tie the score at 1-1, but the Canes ultimately dropped the decision despite out-shooting the Avs 48-15. Aho snapped a five-game goal drought with the tally, and he's only lit the lamp in two of his last 11 games, although he potted a hat trick in the other. On the year, he has 18 points in 17 games -- the usual pace for the 25-year-old, who had 287 points in 285 games over the prior four seasons.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO