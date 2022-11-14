ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Fire Station No. 2 struck by bullets

 3 days ago

Police in Denver are searching for the suspects wanted for firing a gun in the area of East 53rd Avenue and North Memphis street over the weekend. The shots were fired about 11:21 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Denver Fire Station No. 2 was struck by several bullets. There were people inside the fire station at the time. There was also a Denver police officer sitting in a marked Denver Police Department vehicle in the immediate vicinity of the station.

Anyone with information about the shots fired is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP.

To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week

