Sheriff's Office investigates double homicide in Warsaw

KENANSVILLE — The bodies Warsaw residents Leslie Savage, 68, and Craig Smith, 72, were found in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 9.

According to law enforcement, deputies were dispatched to 187 John Rich Rd., in Warsaw at approximately 3 a.m. “A 911 call had been received reporting that the caller had located two bodies dead in the residence,” said Captain Scott Kennedy with the DCSO.

According to Kennedy, Smith, had recently moved into the home.

“At this time investigators with Duplin County Sheriff’s Office have established persons of interest, however no arrests have been made in this case.”

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.

The investigation is ongoing.