ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, NC

Sheriff's Office investigates double homicide in Warsaw

By Staff Report
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

KENANSVILLE — The bodies Warsaw residents Leslie Savage, 68, and Craig Smith, 72, were found in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 9.

According to law enforcement, deputies were dispatched to 187 John Rich Rd., in Warsaw at approximately 3 a.m. “A 911 call had been received reporting that the caller had located two bodies dead in the residence,” said Captain Scott Kennedy with the DCSO.

According to Kennedy, Smith, had recently moved into the home.

“At this time investigators with Duplin County Sheriff’s Office have established persons of interest, however no arrests have been made in this case.”

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man accused of throwing hammers during police chase still wanted

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Grifton police are hoping the public can help them track down a man they said threw hammers at them during a high-speed chase on Monday. Malcolm Tyson, Jr. is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, and resisting a public officer.
GRIFTON, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving. According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified. WITN is...
RICHLANDS, NC
WECT

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said. Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington. Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are charged...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Winterville police looking for breaking and entering suspects

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for help identifying suspects in a breaking and entering that happened last Friday. The Winterville Police Department says it happened at 10:32 p.m. at 226 Forlines Road. Officers are not sure if anything was stolen. Anyone with information about this case is asked...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Drug dealers sentenced in Craven County court

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three Eastern Carolina men were sentenced to prison this week for trafficking drugs in Craven County. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Kenneth Hacker II, of Pollocksville, 47-year-old Bobby Fields, and 24-year-old Keandre Gardner, both of New Bern, were the men sentenced. Thomas says Hacker...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges

Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro man busted with heroin, meth, stolen gun, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is accused of trafficking drugs after a police search at a motel and a storage locker turned up a stolen gun, methamphetamine, and 13 grams of heroin, authorities say. The Goldsboro Police Department said Richard Tyguan Moore, 33, was arrested Tuesday on...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man charged with drug & gun charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say search warrants at two locations on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man on several drug and gun charges. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, police searched room 222 of the Econo Lodge Motel, located at 704 Corporate Drive, as well as a storage locker at Ample Storage, 903 U.S. 70 East.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man sold drugs that led to Harnett County overdose, sheriff says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to an overdose death Sunday in Spring Lake. At 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston police looking for suspect in fraud case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect in a fraud case. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
PITT COUNTY, NC
Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
655
Followers
668
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy