Co-warehousing has arrived. Industrial vacancies are low in parts of our state. And The Real Deal rounds up the big Texas deals you need to know. Here are six for #WarehouseWednesday. ➤ Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners announced a project to build a four-building, 1.8 million-square-foot warehouse complex in the San...

SCHERTZ, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO