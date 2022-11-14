ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WRAL News

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, ending a historic run as the first woman with the gavel and making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
MARYLAND STATE
WRAL News

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

NEW YORK — President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts, leaving millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The administration plans to appeal. Here's what to know if you've applied for relief:. WHAT HAPPENS...
WRAL News

Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called the...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

IRS contractor gets more scrutiny in congressional report

WASHINGTON — House investigators reported Thursday that a federal contractor that provided identity verification services for the Internal Revenue Service exaggerated the amount of money being lost to pandemic fraud in an apparent attempt to increase demand for its product and that it also overstated its capacity to provide services.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Columbus

After tough election, Ohio Democrats chart course for 2024

Rep. Tim Ryan saw only one pathway to beating J.D. Vance and overcoming Republicans' advantage in the U.S. Senate race. Seeking to attract centrist and right-leaning voters, Ryan dissed fellow Democrats, aligned with former President Trump's policies and finished the campaign trail at a shooting range.The result: Ryan did narrow the gap from Trump's eight-point win in 2020 — by little more than a single percentage point.The Ohio Democratic Party faces a grim reality following its latest electoral drubbing.Why it matters: A state once famous as a purple bellwether is now firmly red and has been all but abandoned by...
OHIO STATE
WRAL News

Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions

Mental health advocates say there’s a cruel quirk in abortion bans in several states: There are exemptions for life-threatening emergencies, but psychiatric crises don’t count. It makes no sense to an Arizona mother of three who became suicidal during her fourth pregnancy and says an abortion saved her...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Senators to FTC: Probe Twitter security, take needed action

WASHINGTON — Reacting to the tumult and mass layoffs at Twitter under its new owner Elon Musk, a group of Democratic senators on Thursday asked federal regulators to investigate any possible violations by the platform of consumer-protection laws or of its data-security commitments. The senators also asked Lina Khan,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WRAL News

3 top law schools quit US News rankings over equity concerns

The University of California, Berkeley's law school on Thursday joined the law programs at Harvard and Yale in pulling out of U.S. News & World Report's rankings over concerns that they punish efforts to attract students from a broad range of backgrounds. Deans of all three law schools said the...
BERKELEY, CA
WRAL News

WRAL News

