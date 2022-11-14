DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Public Schools (DPS) announced it received an $18 million unsolicited grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “Ms. Scott’s recent gifts to public and charitable organizations have been focused on fostering equity, opportunity and achievement for American communities,” said Dr. Pascal Mubenga, Superintendent of DPS. “We are pleased and humbled that Ms. Scott has taken note of DPS’s commitment to embrace, educate and empower each student.”

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO