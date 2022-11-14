ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

UK smothers South Carolina State 106-63

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Coming off a tough, double overtime loss to Michigan State on Tuesday night, and with a trip to Gonzaga awaiting them, it would have been easy for No. 4 Kentucky to overlook Thursday night’s opponent, South Carolina State. The Cats, however, had no such thoughts....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK Volleyball takes down Vols in four sets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four players had double-figure scoring Wednesday night as the No. 18 Kentucky Volleyball team beat Tennessee in four sets, 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24) as Emma Grome’s 56 assists set the pace for UK to hit .268 on the night in UK’s sixth-straight win.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chill stretches through the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These cold temperatures will hang around all weekend long. After another front passes across Kentucky, temperatures take another hit. That means we’ll only hover around freezing for highs on both days. So consider this the coldest weekend of the season. Even last weekend was warmer than this mess.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s 2022-23 Winter Weather Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bundle up and get ready for a winter of roller coaster temperature swings and plenty of chances for snow and ice to blanket the ground. It’s that time of the year when WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather forecast. “I expect this...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Name of victim in Lexington homicide released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning disturbing new details from an investigation into the now-disbanded Farmhouse Fraternity at the University of Kentucky. A report from UK’s Office of Student Conduct’s investigation details what they describe as a “deeply ingrained culture of alcohol and hazing behaviors that showed a clear lack and understanding of policy.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette County Schools begins holiday toy drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can give back to children in the Fayette County School system this holiday season. All six high schools are collecting toys for the third annual FCPS Holiday Toy Drive. The toy drive started after the sudden passing of Superintendent Manny Caulk and continues to grow...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington homeless shelter gets ready for cold weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures continue to drop, The Catholic Action Center is ready to welcome those experiencing homelessness to their warm shelters with hot meals. Lexington is experiencing record homelessness and with some new announcements, they are ready to help. As we head into the holiday season, it’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a crowd at Tates Creek High School, Tuesday. Principal Marty Mills said, in a letter to parents, during dismissal a fight broke out in the bus loading area. While administrators worked to de-escalate the situation, another fight started, which started a crowd. Mills then said officers use pepper spray to get control of the situation.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Sophia Rosing waives her case to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The former UK student accused of assaulting a dorm worker was back in court Tuesday morning. Sophia Rosing appeared for a preliminary hearing but she decided to waive that right. “We are prepared to waive her preliminary hearing to the Fayette County Grand Jury,” said Fred...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Escaped Madison County inmate apprehended

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County inmate has been apprehended after he escaped from a work detail. Kentucky State Police say 54-year-old Ricky Slone escaped, around 9:34 a.m., from the animal shelter in Madison County, on Tuesday. Slone is described as being 5′5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with...
MADISON COUNTY, KY

