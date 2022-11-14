Read full article on original website
UK smothers South Carolina State 106-63
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Coming off a tough, double overtime loss to Michigan State on Tuesday night, and with a trip to Gonzaga awaiting them, it would have been easy for No. 4 Kentucky to overlook Thursday night’s opponent, South Carolina State. The Cats, however, had no such thoughts....
UK Volleyball takes down Vols in four sets
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four players had double-figure scoring Wednesday night as the No. 18 Kentucky Volleyball team beat Tennessee in four sets, 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24) as Emma Grome’s 56 assists set the pace for UK to hit .268 on the night in UK’s sixth-straight win.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chill stretches through the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These cold temperatures will hang around all weekend long. After another front passes across Kentucky, temperatures take another hit. That means we’ll only hover around freezing for highs on both days. So consider this the coldest weekend of the season. Even last weekend was warmer than this mess.
Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - What should have been a plane ride home from a football game, ended in tragedy. 50 years later, a documentary looks back on the crash that killed ten people and how it changed a community. November 17, 1972. It was the day Richmond stood still. 50...
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
Madison County launching pilot behavioral health program for criminal offenders
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County is one of 11 Kentucky counties participating in a new behavioral pilot program. The program will allow some people charged with crimes to receive behavioral health treatment instead of going to jail. “We’re trying to arrest people and put them in a jail...
Chris Bailey’s 2022-23 Winter Weather Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bundle up and get ready for a winter of roller coaster temperature swings and plenty of chances for snow and ice to blanket the ground. It’s that time of the year when WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather forecast. “I expect this...
Lexington Fire Department holds fourth annual fire camp for young girls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are showing the new generation what it means to be a first responder. The Lexington Fire Training Center is hosting the fourth Brenda Cowan Fire Camp for Girls. Wednesday morning, local girls here in Lexington got a chance to learn what it’s like to...
Name of victim in Lexington homicide released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning disturbing new details from an investigation into the now-disbanded Farmhouse Fraternity at the University of Kentucky. A report from UK’s Office of Student Conduct’s investigation details what they describe as a “deeply ingrained culture of alcohol and hazing behaviors that showed a clear lack and understanding of policy.”
Carefully & confidently: Winter driving tips from AAA of the Bluegrass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temps continue to fall, inclement weather can lead to messy conditions on the roadways. It’s important to know what to do and be confident in case the roads get slick. “If you haven’t gone out, don’t go out, when the weather starts to ice...
Fayette County Schools begins holiday toy drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can give back to children in the Fayette County School system this holiday season. All six high schools are collecting toys for the third annual FCPS Holiday Toy Drive. The toy drive started after the sudden passing of Superintendent Manny Caulk and continues to grow...
Lexington homeless shelter gets ready for cold weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures continue to drop, The Catholic Action Center is ready to welcome those experiencing homelessness to their warm shelters with hot meals. Lexington is experiencing record homelessness and with some new announcements, they are ready to help. As we head into the holiday season, it’s...
Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a crowd at Tates Creek High School, Tuesday. Principal Marty Mills said, in a letter to parents, during dismissal a fight broke out in the bus loading area. While administrators worked to de-escalate the situation, another fight started, which started a crowd. Mills then said officers use pepper spray to get control of the situation.
WATCH | Student at Lexington High School sends message threatening violence against school
After the death of another friend, advocates look for solutions to gun violence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A close friend of well-known advocate and the Director of One Lexington Devine Carama was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Now Carama shares that the community has lost a good man, with a big heart. “We need more Big Bs. We need more people with love...
Sophia Rosing waives her case to grand jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The former UK student accused of assaulting a dorm worker was back in court Tuesday morning. Sophia Rosing appeared for a preliminary hearing but she decided to waive that right. “We are prepared to waive her preliminary hearing to the Fayette County Grand Jury,” said Fred...
Beshear makes announcement about medical cannabis
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is set to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon about medical cannabis. Watch live above at 2 p.m. ET.
Escaped Madison County inmate apprehended
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County inmate has been apprehended after he escaped from a work detail. Kentucky State Police say 54-year-old Ricky Slone escaped, around 9:34 a.m., from the animal shelter in Madison County, on Tuesday. Slone is described as being 5′5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with...
