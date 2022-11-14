ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jeannette man not guilty of attempted homicide of neighbor

Nov. 18—A Jeannette man was found not guilty Thursday of attempted murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with allegations he fired a rifle at his neighbor nearly three years ago. Dale A. Shaw, 66, was convicted of lesser misdemeanor offenses of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and terroristic threats...
