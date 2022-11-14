Read full article on original website
All Drought, No Cattle: Low herd supply may drive record-high prices next year
Drought conditions that loomed over a large portion of the U.S. earlier this year will continue to threaten the nation's agriculture industry into 2023 as experts forecast a continued drop in cattle supply, which could consequently drive prices to a record-high within the next two years. Extreme temperatures and long-lasting...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean harvest nearly complete; winter wheat condition continues to improve
The United States Department of Agriculture released its 33rd Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Nov. 13, 93% of...
Agriculture Online
USDA Supply and Demand Report | November 9, 2022
For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.182 billion bushels. This is below the trade’s estimate of 1.212 billion bushels but above USDA's October estimate of 1.172 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S. ending stocks were 220 million bushels, above the trade’s expectation of 215 million...
KMZU
World Wheat Production Could Break Records
USDA - World wheat production will likely be record large, but prices remain strong. USDA's Rod Bain reports:
Phys.org
Cover crops can lower yields, according to new study
The promise for American agriculture is tantalizing: healthier soil, more carbon kept in the ground, less fertilizer runoff, and less need for chemicals. The reality of planting cover crops during the off-season—a much-touted and subsidized approach to climate change mitigation—is more complicated, according to new Stanford University-led research.
KMZU
Various Benefits of Agritourism
USDA - How might an agritourism operator and their customers benefit from the form of agribusiness? USDA's Rod Bain reports:
rigzone.com
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest oil price forecasts through to 2026 in a new report sent to Rigzone. The company now sees the Brent crude price averaging $102 per barrel this year, $95 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in both 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026, according to the report. In a report sent to Rigzone last month, Fitch Solutions projected that Brent would average $105 per barrel this year, $100 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in both 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026.
beefmagazine.com
Corn, soybean producers critical factor in U.S. red meat success
The U.S. Meat Export Federation Strategic Planning Conference got underway Wednesday in Oklahoma City, attracting farmers, ranchers, processors and exporters from throughout the nation. While U.S. red meat exports will likely set a value record approaching $20 billion this year, the industry faces an array of obstacles related to the sluggish global economy, weakening currencies of key trading partners and lingering effects of the COVID pandemic. Challenges are also mounting on the production side, especially for livestock producers impacted by drought.
Agriculture Online
USDA Crop Progress Report | November 14, 2022
In this week's Crop Progress Report, the USDA indicates that corn and soybean harvests are nearing the finish. Meanwhile, the winter wheat crop condition continues to improve. Read the full article here.
agupdate.com
Outlook for soybeans a little brighter than for corn
With harvest complete and current strong demand, the outlook for the soybean market looks to be a little brighter than it is for corn. “Soybeans have a little bit better outlook, which is kind of surprising,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “Production is going to be fairly decent, probably average or maybe a little below the trend line yields. But what we’re looking at is strong demand and that’s really helping to keep that soybean market firm.”
profarmer.com
Corn export inspections bright spot as soybeans, wheat miss low-end estimates
Export inspections are up 251,491 MT from last week’s tally. Inspections are running 29.5% behind a year-ago, compared to 27.5% behind last week. USDA projects exports in 2022-23 at 2.150 billion bu., 13% below the previous marketing year. Export inspections are 105,581 MT lower than the previous week’s figure....
Coffee Prices Are Falling as Better Weather Helps Farmers Replenish Dwindling Supplies
Earlier this year, demand for coffee was up while stockpiles were dwindling, leading to higher prices for a cup of joe across the board. Now, though, the coffee tides are changing. With the weather in key coffee-growing countries improving crops are bouncing back, thus goosing supply enough to send prices downward, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. In the past month alone, prices have plummeted more than 20 percent, with arabica coffee futures down a full 22 percent. Cheaper robusta beans fell slightly less, by 15 percent. Part of that decline is thanks to wet weather in places such as Brazil...
Agriculture Online
Corn ends day up 9¢ | November 15, 2022
Corn futures closed up 9¢. Soybeans closed up 16¢. CBOT wheat ended the day up 9¢. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 11¢. Grains surged late in the day following news that a Russian missile strike crossed the Ukraine-Poland border and killed two Poles, says Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing.
Agriculture Online
Bull markets: Long tail?
When thinking about stored corn, soybeans, and wheat, as well as the upcoming year’s crops, it is important to note that prices reached decade-high levels in 2022. Increased demand, supply disruptions, and speculative buying (as measured by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission) were all factors driving prices higher. The...
US stocks fall as investors weigh solid retail sales data against Target's warning of weaker holiday spending
US stocks fell on Wednesday as investors digested retail sales data and Target's quarterly earnings. Retail sales jumped 1.3% in October, ahead of estimates for a 1% gain, as consumers remain on solid footing. Third-quarter earnings from Target disappointed investors as the retailer warned of a murky holiday shopping season.
agupdate.com
Durum market seeing upward price movement
After seeing prices slip slightly during harvest, the durum market is again experiencing some upward price movement. As of Nov. 7, cash prices to producers ranged from $9 to $10, although most of the bids were trending closer to $10 for top milling grade durum, according to Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, who said that’s about 50 cents higher than it has been in the last couple weeks.
beefmagazine.com
Beef demand is holding steady
The all-fresh retail beef price in October was $7.25/lb., down slightly from $7.32/lb. in September and down 4.0 percent from the record high of $7.55/lb. one year ago. In 2022, the all-fresh retail beef price has remained in a narrow range from $7.37/lb. to $7.25/lb. and has averaged $7.33/lb. through October, up from the 2021 annual average of $6.95/lb. Figure 1 includes all-fresh retail beef prices since January 2018 and shows the sharp increase in prices in 2021 and steady prices thus far in 2022.
agupdate.com
Corn is overvalued unless exports start to rise
Corn closed the week 25 and a half cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 21.6 million bushels of corn to Mexico. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, in the week ending Nov. 3, were only 9.1 million bushels, down from the previous week's 17.5 million bushels, a fraction of last year's same-week exports of 26 million bushels and were easily a marketing year low through the first 9 weeks of 2022-2023. Nearly all of this week's exports went to Mexico. Cumulative Export Inspections of 175 million bushels are down nearly 28% from last year's 242 million and are the second lowest of the last 10 years, with only 2019-2020 cumulative export inspections at this time of 148 million bushels being lower. In order to reach the USDA's current export projection, corn exports would need to average roughly 42.4 million bushels per week through the end of next August versus last year's 44.7 million per week average from this point forward.
KMZU
Are Your Hands Clean in the Kitchen? Probably Not.
USDA - Most of us are flunking the clean hands test, at least in our kitchens. USDA's Gary Crawford has more:
msn.com
Gold settles with a more than 5% weekly gain as the dollar softens to a 2-month low
Gold prices on Friday marked another finish at their highest since August, up more than 5% for the week, as expectations that the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of interest-rate hikes in December have helped to boost the yellow metal, and contributed to a fall in the U.S. dollar index to an over two-month low.
