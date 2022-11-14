Corn closed the week 25 and a half cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 21.6 million bushels of corn to Mexico. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, in the week ending Nov. 3, were only 9.1 million bushels, down from the previous week's 17.5 million bushels, a fraction of last year's same-week exports of 26 million bushels and were easily a marketing year low through the first 9 weeks of 2022-2023. Nearly all of this week's exports went to Mexico. Cumulative Export Inspections of 175 million bushels are down nearly 28% from last year's 242 million and are the second lowest of the last 10 years, with only 2019-2020 cumulative export inspections at this time of 148 million bushels being lower. In order to reach the USDA's current export projection, corn exports would need to average roughly 42.4 million bushels per week through the end of next August versus last year's 44.7 million per week average from this point forward.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO