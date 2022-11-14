Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Summerfield man with license revoked since 2005 caught back behind wheel
A Summerfield man whose driver’s license has been revoked since 2005 was arrested after he caught back behind the wheel. Richard Bruce Vanjoske, 50, was driving a black Dodge pickup at about 1 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to come to a proper stop at the intersection of Grays Airport Road and Marion County Road, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, a deputy discovered that the Aurora, Ill. native’s driving privileges have been revoked since 2005. He has also racked up four convictions for driving while license suspended.
villages-news.com
Brothers from New York arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle with missing headlight
Brothers from New York were arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle which was pulled over for a missing headlight. Shawn Douglas Backus, 27, and Zachary Thomas Backus, 25, who live together in Whitney Point, N.Y., were riding as passengers in a gray Hyundai Elantra on Monday night when the vehicle was pulled over because it had an expired tag and a missing headlight on the driver’s side, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The traffic stop was initiated at a Citgo gas station in Bushnell.
villages-news.com
Woman wanted on Maryland DUI warrant arrested after traffic stop in Lady Lake
A woman wanted on a Maryland drunk driving warrant was arrested after a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Morgan Rene Fagan, 41, of Leesburg, was driving a vehicle at about 4 a.m. Monday when she was pulled over on Teague Trail, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Wildwood police arrest woman after alleged attack on live-in man friend
Wildwood police arrested a woman after an alleged attack on her live-in man friend. Amanda Byram, 44, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at her home in the 800 block of Ridge Avenue after she became “irate” and punched her boyfriend “approximately six times on the left side of his face,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Prior to that, she had texted him photos of damage to his television and a hole in the wall of the home.
villages-news.com
Known drug offender on bicycle arrested with syringe loaded with methamphetamine
A known drug offender on a bicycle was arrested with a syringe loaded with methamphetamine. Randal Lee Billings, 34, of Lady Lake was riding a bicycle at about 4 p.m. Monday when he ran a stop sign at Old Dixie Highway and Griffin View Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
click orlando
Ocala man, 45, killed in Marion County motorcycle crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 45-year-old man from Ocala was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. off County Road 464, south of Hickory Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last...
villages-news.com
Spruce Creek South man arrested at Wawa after alleged attack over $10
A Spruce Creek South man was arrested at a local Wawa gas station and convenience store after an alleged confrontation over $10. A man who said he had been struck in the face by 37-year-old James Lee Stiger met with Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 7:15 p.m. Monday at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The man had suffered a laceration on his lower and upper lips, according to the arrest report.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for stealing car because her car was almost out of gas
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shayna Lacie Prescott, 23, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of an automobile after allegedly stealing the car of her friend’s roommate because her car was almost out of gas. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that Prescott was...
WESH
Officials: 14-year-old boy waiting for school bus dies in Lake County hit-and-run
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday. According to the highway patrol, on Thursday morning, a 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle. "I'm calling today with a message no principal ever wants to deliver," Linda Shepherd-Miller said. That's...
WESH
Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charges
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested an Apopka police officer for allegedly driving under the influence. They arrested 31-year-old Sara Muni Tuesday night after she got into a crash with another driver, pushed him, and blocked his path, police said. She also opened the driver’s car door without his permission and repeatedly told him she was a cop.
WCJB
Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man was headed south on Maricamp Road around 6 a.m. Near Hickory Road, his vehicle veered off the roadway into the shoulder. The motorcycle went airborne...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate after teen shot in Silver Springs Shores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital in Marion County after a shooting on Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing much information on the shooting. Deputies did confirm the shooting happened on Pine Pass Lane around 10 p.m. The teenager was taken...
villages-news.com
Illinois man moving to Florida nabbed with stolen U-Haul
An Illinois man who said he was moving to Florida was nabbed with a stolen U-Haul. Michael Brizendine, 39, of Evanston, Ill., was driving the U-Haul at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s Arizona license plate and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in North Carolina. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie grocery store on U.S. 301 in Belleview.
villages-news.com
‘Crazy White Boy’ tracked down after stealing car and crashing it in woods
A man with the phrase “Crazy White Boy” tattooed on his forehead was tracked down after stealing a car and crashing it in the woods. Kendall Wayne Wilbanks, 32, of Wildwood went to a childhood friend on Nov. 5 and persuaded her to lend him her fiance’s black Nissan Kicks valued at $32,000, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Wilbanks told her he needed to “go pick up his belongings from his girlfriend’s house.” He did not return the vehicle and the woman contacted law enforcement.
Action News Jax
Lanes back open after one hurt in 4 car crash on US 17 in Putnam County, officials say
PALATKA, Fla. — All lanes are now open after a major traffic crash involving four cars on U.S. 17 at Masters Road in East Palatka. STORY: Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:48 a.m. Detectives believe...
WCJB
Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
3 teens hospitalized in Seminole after their car hits tree
Several teens were transported to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday morning.
Florida Man Arrested For Pulling Woman With A Walker To The Ground Over Lunch Line Dispute
A 66-year-old Florida man has been arrested after becoming upset over the lunch line at an assisted living facility and attacking a woman. Deputies in Marion County responded to Harbor House of Ocala on SW Highway 484 in reference to a battery. According to investigators,
villages-news.com
Driver arrested after ‘picking up a drunk friend’ at bar at town square
A man who shouldn’t have been driving was arrested after climbing behind the wheel because he was “picking up a drunk friend” at a bar at Spanish Springs Town Square. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, of Lady Lake, was driving a silver Pontiac Montana in the wee hours Sunday morning when he was spotted in the area of Paige Place at Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer who spotted Beigh was aware the California native does not have a valid driver’s license. The officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard.
villages-news.com
DUI suspect with beer in truck arrested by police in Lady Lake
A drunk driving suspect with beer in his truck was arrested by police in Lady Lake. James Owen McLean, 44, of Wildwood, was driving a blue Chevy truck at about 8 p.m. Friday on County Road 466 when his erratic driving made an officer suspicious that he might be impaired, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. At one point, it appeared that the truck might drive up onto the sidewalk. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road. When the officer spoke to McLean, it was noted that he had “the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage.” A blue Yeti-style cup was spotted in the truck and it contained beer. An unopened can of Yuengling Lager was found in a grocery bag on the front passenger floorboard.
