A drunk driving suspect with beer in his truck was arrested by police in Lady Lake. James Owen McLean, 44, of Wildwood, was driving a blue Chevy truck at about 8 p.m. Friday on County Road 466 when his erratic driving made an officer suspicious that he might be impaired, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. At one point, it appeared that the truck might drive up onto the sidewalk. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road. When the officer spoke to McLean, it was noted that he had “the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage.” A blue Yeti-style cup was spotted in the truck and it contained beer. An unopened can of Yuengling Lager was found in a grocery bag on the front passenger floorboard.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO