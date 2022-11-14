Read full article on original website
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez
A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...
ESPN
Liverpool are for sale, and if you've got a few billion to spend, there's no better investment
What is the appeal of owning a Premier League football club like Liverpool? To those with the funds and ambition to even contemplate a deal that is likely to cost at least £4 billion, the answer is incredibly simple. Who wouldn't want to invest in a global sporting brand...
SB Nation
Former Chelsea captain, habitual winner Gary Cahill has retired
England’s Brave Gary Cahill has called time on his career, having been without a club since getting released by AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season. His last appearance for the Cherries came back in January. Prior to that, Cahill had spent a couple seasons at Crystal Palace as well, after leaving Chelsea in 2019.
BBC
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones signs new long-term contract
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term deal with the club until 2027. The 21-year-old made his debut in January 2019 and has made 81 appearances, scoring eight goals. He missed the start of this season through injury and returned to action as a substitute in a 1-0...
BBC
Scotland U21 1-2 Iceland U21: Visitors come from behind to secure friendly win
Iceland Under-21s came from behind to end Scotland's five-game unbeaten run thanks to two goals from Kristall Mani Ingason in their Fir Park friendly. Scot Gemmill's hosts were well worthy of their 30th-minute lead as Max Johnston fired the opener on his debut. But Ingason forced in the equaliser two...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
BBC
Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'
Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
FOX Sports
Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it has been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah are key contributors who all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
BBC
Leicester Tigers: Emeka Ilione 'passionate' about combining rugby with medical degree
Leicester flanker Emeka Ilione says the effort he is putting in to break into the Tigers' senior side is also helping his medical studies. Ilione, 20, has started three games in the Premiership Rugby Cup this season. The England Under-20 international admits working with the Premiership champions, while contemplating a...
BBC
Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'
Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
ESPN
USMNT recruit Qatari club team for challenging World Cup preparation
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar -- Four days before its opening World Cup game against Wales, the United States men's national team scheduled a closed-door training session with Qatari Stars League side Al-Gharafa SC. Details about how the training session was structured were not available -- only that it was not deemed a...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Female referees will officiate matches involving conservative nations
Female referees will not be stopped from officiating on World Cup matches involving conservative nations such as Iran, Saudi Arabia or Qatar because of cultural or religious sensitivities. This year's tournament marks the first time female referees have officiated at a men's World Cup. But women's rights are heavily restricted...
BBC
Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashed 6-0 by Ding Junhui at UK Championship
Ronnie O'Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time as he lost 6-0 to Ding Junhui in the UK Championship quarter-finals. World champion O'Sullivan, 46, had been favourite to win the tournament in York for an eighth time but never fired after a tight opening two frames.
