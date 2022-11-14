ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez

A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...
SB Nation

Former Chelsea captain, habitual winner Gary Cahill has retired

England’s Brave Gary Cahill has called time on his career, having been without a club since getting released by AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season. His last appearance for the Cherries came back in January. Prior to that, Cahill had spent a couple seasons at Crystal Palace as well, after leaving Chelsea in 2019.
BBC

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones signs new long-term contract

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term deal with the club until 2027. The 21-year-old made his debut in January 2019 and has made 81 appearances, scoring eight goals. He missed the start of this season through injury and returned to action as a substitute in a 1-0...
BBC

Scotland U21 1-2 Iceland U21: Visitors come from behind to secure friendly win

Iceland Under-21s came from behind to end Scotland's five-game unbeaten run thanks to two goals from Kristall Mani Ingason in their Fir Park friendly. Scot Gemmill's hosts were well worthy of their 30th-minute lead as Max Johnston fired the opener on his debut. But Ingason forced in the equaliser two...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning

Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
BBC

Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'

Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
FOX Sports

Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it has been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah are key contributors who all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
BBC

Leicester Tigers: Emeka Ilione 'passionate' about combining rugby with medical degree

Leicester flanker Emeka Ilione says the effort he is putting in to break into the Tigers' senior side is also helping his medical studies. Ilione, 20, has started three games in the Premiership Rugby Cup this season. The England Under-20 international admits working with the Premiership champions, while contemplating a...
BBC

Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'

Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
ESPN

USMNT recruit Qatari club team for challenging World Cup preparation

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar -- Four days before its opening World Cup game against Wales, the United States men's national team scheduled a closed-door training session with Qatari Stars League side Al-Gharafa SC. Details about how the training session was structured were not available -- only that it was not deemed a...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Female referees will officiate matches involving conservative nations

Female referees will not be stopped from officiating on World Cup matches involving conservative nations such as Iran, Saudi Arabia or Qatar because of cultural or religious sensitivities. This year's tournament marks the first time female referees have officiated at a men's World Cup. But women's rights are heavily restricted...

