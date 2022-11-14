ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, SC

live5news.com

1 killed, 3 injured in Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning on S.C. 389 near Ninety 6 Road just north of Neeses, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Sheriff’s Department arrest 22-year-old Bluffton man for stealing a man’s car at gunpoint

Lexington, SC 11/17/2022 (Paul Kirby) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Bluffton, SC man on warrants that accuses him of robbing a man of his vehicle after holding him at gunpoint in his garage. According to the department, Ronnison Milvalkeny Williams, age 22, is now charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
BLUFFTON, SC
coladaily.com

Club shooting Wednesday morning leaves one dead

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a club shooting that left one man dead early Wednesday morning. According to the department, deputies responded to Club Rose Gold at 2219 Broad River Rd. around 2 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lane shut down after tractor-trailer fuel spill on I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Fire Department and Columbia’s HazMat 1 are currently on the scene of a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer on I-77 north bound at mile marker 2. One lane of traffic is currently shut down. Fire officials are urging drivers to use caution...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting

COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead after early morning shooting at Broad River nightclub

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead at a nightclub on Broad River Road. Deputies were called to the scene at Club Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Rd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arriving at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responding to the call determined the man was deceased.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Broad River Rd club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night shooting left a man dead Wednesday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of Broad River Rd at Club Rose Gold. They investigated reports of a shooting and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

One killed in single-vehicle crash in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal collision occurred on Old Chappells Ferry Road at approximately 4:45a.m. Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1997 Honda Sedan was traveling North on Old Chappell Ferry Road, went left off the road, striking […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

West Columbia Police Department dealing with barricaded suspect on Westgate Drive Tuesday

West Columbia, SC 11/15/2022 (Paul Kirby) – The West Columbia’s Police Department offered an update Tuesday afternoon after dealing with what they have labeled a barricaded suspect in the 300 block of Westgate Drive in the city most of the day. According to their update, this incident started about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with a report of a domestic situation involving a shooting.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

One Dead, Another Arrested After Lexington County Crash

(Lexington County, SC)-- One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Lexington County. A car went off the road southeast of Swansea, hit a tree, and overturned Saturday morning. Forty-year-old Michael Nelvin Gordon of Gaston was killed and the 40-year-old driver, Darlene Michelle Richardson, was...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Domestic violence related shooting in West Columbia under investigation

West Columbia Police officers responded to a domestic violence-related shooting Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. at 300 Westgate Drive. According to officials, a female victim was located and safely brought out of the residence. The scene was secured and investigated as a barricaded subject situation. Law enforcement was able to enter...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

