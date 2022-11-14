The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a club shooting that left one man dead early Wednesday morning. According to the department, deputies responded to Club Rose Gold at 2219 Broad River Rd. around 2 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO