wach.com
Trooper: driver dead after early morning Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead after an early morning crash in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:55 a.m. on SC 389 near 96 Road. There were two cars involved. The driver of a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling...
live5news.com
1 killed, 3 injured in Orangeburg Co. crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning on S.C. 389 near Ninety 6 Road just north of Neeses, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
swlexledger.com
Sheriff’s Department arrest 22-year-old Bluffton man for stealing a man’s car at gunpoint
Lexington, SC 11/17/2022 (Paul Kirby) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Bluffton, SC man on warrants that accuses him of robbing a man of his vehicle after holding him at gunpoint in his garage. According to the department, Ronnison Milvalkeny Williams, age 22, is now charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
coladaily.com
Columbia Fire responds to 2-alarm house fire east of Pontiac
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire says no injuries have been reported in a large house fire reported on Thursday afternoon. According to a department spokesperson, the two-alarm fire was called in around 5 p.m. on Rusty Mill Drive - roughly three miles east of Pontiac in northeastern Richland County.
wach.com
Lane shut down after tractor-trailer fuel spill on I-77
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Fire Department and Columbia’s HazMat 1 are currently on the scene of a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer on I-77 north bound at mile marker 2. One lane of traffic is currently shut down. Fire officials are urging drivers to use caution...
wach.com
Trooper injured in Saturday crash along Highway 17-A, report shows
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol was involved in an auto-pedestrian crash along Highway 17-A in Dorchester County over the weekend. The crash happened near Clubhouse Road on Saturday evening not far from the Colleton County line. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office closed the road for […]
WIS-TV
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal collision occurred on Old Chappells Ferry Road at approximately 4:45a.m. Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1997 Honda Sedan was traveling North on Old Chappell Ferry Road, went left off the road, striking […]
swlexledger.com
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identifies Comanche Trail homicide victim
Lexington, SC 11/15/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington County Coroner Margaret has identified the man who was shot on Comanche Trail at the Riverbanks Retreat Apartments on November 14, 2022, shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to Fisher, the deceased is Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia. In her Tuesday...
swlexledger.com
abccolumbia.com
iheart.com
One Dead, Another Arrested After Lexington County Crash
(Lexington County, SC)-- One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Lexington County. A car went off the road southeast of Swansea, hit a tree, and overturned Saturday morning. Forty-year-old Michael Nelvin Gordon of Gaston was killed and the 40-year-old driver, Darlene Michelle Richardson, was...
abccolumbia.com
Family of late Midlands man forms bond with law enforcement in wake of tragedy
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Even after an accident more than a decade ago, one Midlands family and members of law enforcement still have close ties. Both are also still looking for answers in a case gone cold. “Rodney was just a different kind of person. He would help anybody,”...
wach.com
19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
Four overdose deaths in 24 hours in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says his county is on pace to have the worst year on record of drug overdose deaths. On Thursday the department posted an update that in a 24 hour stretch, 11 overdoses were called in, with four resulting in deaths.
coladaily.com
Domestic violence related shooting in West Columbia under investigation
West Columbia Police officers responded to a domestic violence-related shooting Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. at 300 Westgate Drive. According to officials, a female victim was located and safely brought out of the residence. The scene was secured and investigated as a barricaded subject situation. Law enforcement was able to enter...
