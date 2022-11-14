Jon Scheyer took his first loss as Duke Basketball Head Coach on Tuesday night when the Blue Devils lost a come-from-behind close game to defending national champion Kansas in the Champions Classic. It wasn't all bad news for the Blue Devils in the first marquee matchup of the young coach's career, as freshman Kyle Filipowski registered his third consecutive double-double and classmate Tyrese Proctor set a career high with nine points (all in the second half).

DURHAM, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO