CNET

Squishmallows Are Up to 53% Off Today at Amazon, Get One for as Little as $7

When I first heard of Squishmallows, I really thought my friend had just made up the word. But lo and behold, these little treasures are a real thing and they've gained popularity incredibly quickly. While a typical Squishmallow will set you back $17 and special edition ones can run up...
disneyfoodblog.com

New Amazon Exclusive Disney Loungeflys Just Dropped Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Well, we’ve got ya covered! We’ve spotted beautiful new Princess ears and a whole new Disney collection recently, and Disney has started their Black Friday deals early too! If you’re a Beauty and the Beast fan though, you’ve GOT to check out these exclusive new Loungeflys on Amazon.
FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Kirkus Reviews

Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022

Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
bookriot.com

These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors

Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
ZDNet

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
People

The Best-Selling Pillows at Amazon Are 50% Off for a Limited Time, and Shoppers Say They're 'Hotel Quality'

Stock up before the deal ends or they sell out Getting a better night's sleep doesn't always require a new mattress. The solution to sounder sleep could be as simple as replacing your bed pillows with something fluffier, more supportive, and of a higher quality overall.  Right now, the Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows are on sale for 50 percent off at Amazon, making the set just $23. The pillows are crafted with memory foam and super plush cooling gel fiber to maximize comfort. The best part?...
whathifi.com

The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022

Cyber Monday 2022 – the huge online sale that comes directly after Black Friday – is set for the 28th November. Ready for massive final reductions on TVs, soundbars, headphones and high-end hi-fi? Join us as we preview the big day and the best early Cyber Monday deals...
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Just Leaked, With Millions of Items Now on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. As always, Amazon will be your best place to score a Black Friday deal this year, with the retailer offering millions of items at deep discounts, with many products on sale for even cheaper than Prime Day. Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals here This year’s Amazon Black Friday deals feature savings of up to 70% off on top electronics, wearables, home and kitchen appliances, fashion apparel, toys and more. Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale is already live on the...
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon

I visited my local bookstore this past weekend, and I can tell you that holiday shopping has officially begun, regardless of how you feel about it. If you have people on your gift list you want to get books for, you might be interested in knowing what the big buzzy books of the moment are. It’s not always easy to tell, though. Every bestseller list uses its own criteria and data, and Amazon won’t share its numbers with anyone else.
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $189 Wallet for Just $45

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
CBS Miami

Hot holiday toys feature popular characters, a little magic

MIAMI - The holidays are approaching, and kids are writing up those wish lists. The Toy Insider says several new toys will be in high demand, including the new collaboration between Pokemon and Squishmallows which led to a huggable Pikachu doll. "These are going to be sold out very, very quickly, they're only available in limited quantity," said Marissa Silva from The Toy Insider. Last year the Magic Mixies Cauldron was a big hit, this year the company is selling a Magic Mixies Crystal Ball. When kids use the magic wand and say a few magic words the ball...

