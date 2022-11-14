ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegedale, TN

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymix1041.com

Fugitive dies in officer-involved shooting with U.S. Marshals in Chattanooga

From Local 3 News: A wanted fugitive has died after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals early Wednesday morning at Shallowford Road hotel in Chattanooga. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release that John R. Wells Jr., 49, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of probation for the October 27, 2022 shooting of his wife in the Villanow Community of Walker County.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman wanted for 'skip scan' scam at Dalton Dollar General

DALTON, Ga. - Police in Dalton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of trying to "skip scan" multiple items at a Dollar General self-checkout kiosk. Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the incident happened on Oct. 14 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dollar...
DALTON, GA
mymix1041.com

Man arrested for attempted murder in Collegedale

From Local 3 News: A Collegedale man is out on bond after he was arrested for an attempted murder. Kenneth Iverson McKenzie, Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday in relation to an incident from last month. Collegedale police said McKenzie allegedly broke into a woman’s Collegedale apartment, raped her, and...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 15

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 20-015712- 700 block Bacon Trail- Warrant Service- Jeffery Sparks was taken into custody on a Bradley County warrant following a traffic stop. 20-015723- 7609 Standifer Gap Rd- Warrant Service- Shana Fitten was detained by Chattanooga Police for outstanding East...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
spectrumnews1.com

Dayton Police Department warns residents of phone scam

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department said it recently received a fraud complaint about a phone call, and now it’s alerting residents to be aware in case they are targets. The department said the phone scam included several elements designed to seem legitimate, including the caller ID...
DAYTON, TN
WDEF

Search still on for missing Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County officials are renewing calls for public assistance in solving the disappearance of Stacy Annette Crawford. The 44 year old woman disappeared from her hometown of Whitwell in July. Investigators believe she is the victim of foul play. They have arrested 49 year old...
WHITWELL, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

District Attorney Wamp Shutters Budgetel as a Public Nuisance

On Wednesday morning, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp moved to shut down the Budgetel as a public nuisance. In a written statement released to the media, she wrote that the DA’s office is charged to “to protect our community and keep our citizenry safe.”. The DA’s office...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Woman Hurt in Orchard Knob Ave. Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. It happened shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday, in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. Police say they do have a suspect detained at this time, and the public...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Firefighters spot house fire from their station in East Lake

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Firefighters didn’t need to get the call about a neighborhood blaze this morning in East Lake. They could see the smoke from their station. Chattanooga firefighters noticed the smoke just before 11 AM. They went over to a home in the 1900 block of E....
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy