ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Morocco's Marseille forward Harit injured ahead of World Cup

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAuv0_0jAUlqal00

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Morocco's Olympique de Marseille forward Amine Harit has sustained a knee injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday, just over a week before the country's World Cup opener with Croatia.

"Harit, injured during the match against AS Monaco on Sunday, has suffered a sprain of the cruciate ligaments of the left knee," Marseille said in a statement.

The club did not give a timeline for the 25-year-old's recovery after he was carried off on a stretcher before the hour mark during Marseille's 3-2 win at Monaco.

French media said he was likely to miss the World Cup.

Morocco's team delegation, including seven players, landed in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. The rest of the squad are due to join them once they are discharged by their respective clubs.

Morocco kick off their World Cup campaign on Nov. 23 versus Croatia and also face Belgium and Canada in Group F.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it has been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah are key contributors who all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
ESPN

How the USMNT is preparing for the World Cup

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar -- The preparations involved in getting a team ready for the World Cup are always complicated. In some cases, they can make or break a tournament. Germany's hideaway in Brazil in 2014 was widely hailed as being key to their eventual title. Conversely, the United States men's national team's decision to sequester themselves in a remote chalet in 1998 has often been cited as one of several factors that led to the team's miserable time in France.
Reuters

Soccer-No alcohol sales permitted at Qatar's World Cup stadium sites

DOHA Nov 18 (Reuters) - Alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, world soccer governing body FIFA said in a statement on Friday, a last minute reversal which raised questions among some supporters about the host country's ability to deliver on promises to fans.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sadio Mane will miss Senegal’s ‘first games’ of the World Cup with injury

It’s not sounding great for Senegal star Sadio Mané’s chances of playing at the World Cup. Mané was forced out of Bayern Munich’s game against Werder Bremen last week with a fibula injury, putting his status for the World Cup in doubt. On Tuesday, Senegal federation board member Abdoulaye Sow offered an update on Mané. It wasn’t positive. “We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio because we have 25 players apart from Sadio,” Sow said in quotes published by the AP. “No one would have wanted it, but that’s what’s happened to us.” That’s “games,”...
ESPN

World Cup Stock Watch: Ansu Fati, Gareth Bale rise; Ronaldo, Sadio Mane fall

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts in just five days, when the host nation kicks it all off on Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists have made their squad announcements, hoping that star players don't get...
BBC

Scotland U21 1-2 Iceland U21: Visitors come from behind to secure friendly win

Iceland Under-21s came from behind to end Scotland's five-game unbeaten run thanks to two goals from Kristall Mani Ingason in their Fir Park friendly. Scot Gemmill's hosts were well worthy of their 30th-minute lead as Max Johnston fired the opener on his debut. But Ingason forced in the equaliser two...
BBC

C﻿arvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s

Liverpool attacking midfielder F﻿abio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. T﻿he 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
Reuters

Soccer-Germany "irritated" by FIFA over human rights in Qatar, Iran

AL RUWAIS, Qatar, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Germany's decision not to back FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election next year was a result of the soccer' body's handling of human rights issues at World Cup hosts Qatar and its failure to take a stand on Iran, German Football Association (DFB) chief Bernd Neuendorf said on Friday.
BBC

Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez

A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...
ESPN

No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says president

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga's financial fair play rules. Barca's accounts are "healthy" again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of €1.23 billion ($1.27 billion) and a budgeted profit of €274 million.
Reuters

Reuters

645K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy