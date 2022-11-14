ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

102.9 WBLM

Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting from the Comfort of Home

The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive ever. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
PORTLAND, ME
The Delivery of Portland, Maine’s Huge Christmas Tree Moved Back a Day

Christmas is fast approaching, and Portland is getting ready. One of the city's prized seasonal landmarks is the large pine tree that stands in Monument Square every year. And with the lighting ceremony coming up on November 25, the announcement's been made about which tree's been selected to represent the season. However, the delivery of that tree will have a slight delay.
PORTLAND, ME
Save-A-Lot in Farmington to Close Leaving Many With No Cheap Food Option

It always happens right before the holidays, and this closing is no exception. According to the Sun Journal, this Save-A-Lot in the Mt. Blue Plaza in Farmington will close on November, 23. The assistant manager Janna Marie Toothaker posted on her Facebook the news and said that employees have been told. Janna has only been the assistant manager for nine months. She also told the Sun Journal that Hannaford in Farmington found out and is 'offering a mini job fair...' That is so nice!
FARMINGTON, ME
Portland, Maine, Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired by Allen’s Coffee Brandy

There's a handful of items and brands that remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham, cheese, and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
PORTLAND, ME
Maine State Police: Active Shooting Reports Across Maine Are Fake

Maine State Police say reports of active shooters at high schools across Maine, including Sanford and Portland, are not true. "The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a statement. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations."
PORTLAND, ME
Luxury Apartments & Rooftop Bar Could Come To Downtown Augusta

A few years before the pandemic rolled into Central Maine, the revitilization of downtown Augusta really started to ramp up. Local business people were buying up the buildings along Water Street and they began to rehab them. They turned the upper floors into really nice apartments and renovated the street level units into great retail and restaurant spaces.
AUGUSTA, ME
Funtown in Saco, Maine, Announces New One-of-a-Kind Haunted Hotel Attraction for 2023

For the last several months, Funtown Splashtown USA has been teasing fans of the park with the idea of a brand new attraction for 2023. Based on some of the signage that popped up in the park at the close of the 2022 season, many people believed it could be a return of the lost-but-not-forgotten Haunted Mansion from the Cascade Water Park days. It'll be haunted, but it's going to be something different.
SACO, ME
