Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Related
A South Portland, Maine Family Invited Total Strangers to Their Family Thanksgiving
It started off as a very innocent post in the Portland, Maine group on Facebook. Not asking for favors, just asking to be pointed in the right direction. And what happened as a result was the most heartwarming, pure Maine-hearted thing ever. Portland, Maine Thanksgiving Meals. With just one week...
Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting from the Comfort of Home
The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive ever. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
The Delivery of Portland, Maine’s Huge Christmas Tree Moved Back a Day
Christmas is fast approaching, and Portland is getting ready. One of the city's prized seasonal landmarks is the large pine tree that stands in Monument Square every year. And with the lighting ceremony coming up on November 25, the announcement's been made about which tree's been selected to represent the season. However, the delivery of that tree will have a slight delay.
South Portland, Maine, School Goes Virtual Over Social Media Threat
A South Portland middle school switched to virtual for most students Wednesday, due to a threat made on social media. Superintendent Tim Matheney said the threat was not related to active shooting incidents reported at ten Maine schools Tuesday, which all turned out to be false, according to Maine State Police.
If You are Craving Mexican Food Falmouth, Here’s Some Very Good News
The only option of Bueno Loco is closed - but I know who's filling the space. Tucked between a bank and a pet shop was the only place in Falmouth Maine for Mexican food. But Bueno Loco closed down at the end of September. The note on the door mentioned that another restaurant was coming, but didn't say who.
Unbelievably, Another Car Hits The Famous Auburn, Maine Walmart Pole
You would think after several years of people hitting the pole in the parking lot of the Auburn Walmart, with photos of their misjudgments splattered all over the Internet, that drivers would have stopped hitting the famous pole by now. Sadly, that's not the case as yet another car has run into the Auburn Walmart Pole.
Maine Man Clocked at 137 MPH on New Hampshire’s Interstate 95
An open bottle of alcohol was found in an SUV driven by a 20-year-old Maine man clocked speeding at 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland in a 65 mph zone early Saturday morning. Darryl Germain of Portland was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada in the northbound...
Save-A-Lot in Farmington to Close Leaving Many With No Cheap Food Option
It always happens right before the holidays, and this closing is no exception. According to the Sun Journal, this Save-A-Lot in the Mt. Blue Plaza in Farmington will close on November, 23. The assistant manager Janna Marie Toothaker posted on her Facebook the news and said that employees have been told. Janna has only been the assistant manager for nine months. She also told the Sun Journal that Hannaford in Farmington found out and is 'offering a mini job fair...' That is so nice!
Portland, Maine, Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired by Allen’s Coffee Brandy
There's a handful of items and brands that remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham, cheese, and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
Maine State Police: Active Shooting Reports Across Maine Are Fake
Maine State Police say reports of active shooters at high schools across Maine, including Sanford and Portland, are not true. "The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a statement. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations."
The Best Tacos in Portland, Maine, Just Keep Getting Better
As someone who used to live in Miami, I have ground to stand on when it comes to opinions on tacos. Maine tries to get the local taco right but I’m sorry to say, the tacos around town just aren’t cutting it. Tomaso’s Canteen in Portland started slinging...
Luxury Apartments & Rooftop Bar Could Come To Downtown Augusta
A few years before the pandemic rolled into Central Maine, the revitilization of downtown Augusta really started to ramp up. Local business people were buying up the buildings along Water Street and they began to rehab them. They turned the upper floors into really nice apartments and renovated the street level units into great retail and restaurant spaces.
Have You Noticed That Maine’s B&M Baked Beans Don’t Taste the Same?
About just how watery and undercooked the beans are has inspired an article in the Portland Press Herald. A common complaint is that the beans, now baked in several factories in the midwest, are watery and undercooked. One woman cooked the beans for a couple more hours just to get them softer - like they used to be.
Funtown in Saco, Maine, Announces New One-of-a-Kind Haunted Hotel Attraction for 2023
For the last several months, Funtown Splashtown USA has been teasing fans of the park with the idea of a brand new attraction for 2023. Based on some of the signage that popped up in the park at the close of the 2022 season, many people believed it could be a return of the lost-but-not-forgotten Haunted Mansion from the Cascade Water Park days. It'll be haunted, but it's going to be something different.
Auburn, Maine Artist Has Designed Walmart Pole Stickers – Here’s How to Get Yours
The Auburn Walmart pole that drivers have smacked hard into more times than we can count is a thing of Maine legend. It's right up there with Paul Bunyan. There should be a giant statute of the Auburn Wall Mart pole erected in the city to pay homage to those that have squared off against the pole and lost very badly.
Stunning Maine Library Replica Took 80+ Hours to Make, Used Thousands of LEGO Pieces
Just in case you needed to feel inadequate, a local Mainer just spent more than 80 hours creating an exact replica of a Maine library entirely out of LEGOs. I’d like to say I’m a fairly talented person, although I couldn’t exactly pinpoint what I’m good at; I definitely don’t have a crafty gift like Colby Adolphsen, though.
Slugger the Sea Dog’s Season Highlights Are Mascot Hall of Fame Worthy
Portland, Maine, is fortunate to have one of the greats mascots of all time. The Portland Sea Dog’s mascot Slugger goes above and beyond every single game to bring the community joy, laughter, and positivity through his skits, dances, and costumes. I may even be bold enough to say...
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1