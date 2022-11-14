It always happens right before the holidays, and this closing is no exception. According to the Sun Journal, this Save-A-Lot in the Mt. Blue Plaza in Farmington will close on November, 23. The assistant manager Janna Marie Toothaker posted on her Facebook the news and said that employees have been told. Janna has only been the assistant manager for nine months. She also told the Sun Journal that Hannaford in Farmington found out and is 'offering a mini job fair...' That is so nice!

FARMINGTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO