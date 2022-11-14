STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — In mid-November, No. 2 Stanford is far from as sharp as coach Tara VanDerveer knows her team needs to be. With South Carolina up next this weekend, the Cardinal will have a better gauge soon enough where they stand with the nation’s best. “It’s a win-win,” VanDerveer said of seeing the No. 1 Gamecocks on Sunday. Hannah Jump matched her career high with a season-best 24 points and also equaled her career best of eight 3-pointers, leading the Cardinal past Cal Poly 80-43 on Wednesday night.

