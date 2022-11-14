Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
What we learned from Giants' 24-16 win over Texans
The New York Giants improved to 7-2 on the season with a 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here are a few things we learned in Week 10. Dexter Lawrence is something special. The 17th overall selection in the...
Yardbarker
Browns and Ex-Texans QB Deshaun Watson Returns to Practice as Suspension Nears End
Former Houston Texans and now current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his return to the practice field this week, as his 11-game suspension draws to a close. Watson will now have three weeks to prepare and get into 'game-ready condition' before he takes the field for...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for the Dec. 4 game at Houston. Watson's 11-game suspension runs through Week 12 -- including the bye week -- before...
Commanders BREAKING: Chase Young to Move to Roster, Play at Texans - Report
Chase Young is ready to return to the field for the Washington Commanders, part of a good-news week in DC.
Click2Houston.com
Texans sign Alex Bachman, Will Redmond to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Texans signed former New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman and former San Francisco 49ers safety Will Redmond, according to league sources. Bachman, 26, (6-foot, 190 pounds) played collegiately at Wake Forest. Bachman led all NFL players with 19 catches during the preseason with the Giants....
Yardbarker
Texans Claim WR Amari Rodgers Off Waivers From Packers
The Texans held the No. 1 waiver claim and therefore didn’t have to wait until 4 pm EST to claim Rodgers from Green Bay. Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Texans Claim Former Cardinals Running Back On Waivers
It's been a busy 24 hours for running back Eno Benjamin. On Monday, Benjamin was released by the Arizona Cardinals in a surprise move after he started three games earlier this season. A day later, he has a new team. The Houston Texans claimed Benjamin off of waivers on Tuesday, the team tweeted. ...
NBC Sports
Taylor Heinicke will start for Commanders vs. Texans
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least another week. Heinicke will get the start against the Texans on Sunday, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed today. Rivera has still not said whether Heinicke will hold onto the job when Carson Wentz is completely healthy, but given...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Unbeaten Eagles hold No. 4 pick
The NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Jump scores 24 with eight 3s as Stanford tops Cal Poly 80-43
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — In mid-November, No. 2 Stanford is far from as sharp as coach Tara VanDerveer knows her team needs to be. With South Carolina up next this weekend, the Cardinal will have a better gauge soon enough where they stand with the nation’s best. “It’s a win-win,” VanDerveer said of seeing the No. 1 Gamecocks on Sunday. Hannah Jump matched her career high with a season-best 24 points and also equaled her career best of eight 3-pointers, leading the Cardinal past Cal Poly 80-43 on Wednesday night.
CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110
CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110. Forward Trey Murphy added 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners
Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners. It’s the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956.
