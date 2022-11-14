ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newport Plain Talk

Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for the Dec. 4 game at Houston. Watson's 11-game suspension runs through Week 12 -- including the bye week -- before...
CLEVELAND, OH
Click2Houston.com

Texans sign Alex Bachman, Will Redmond to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans signed former New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman and former San Francisco 49ers safety Will Redmond, according to league sources. Bachman, 26, (6-foot, 190 pounds) played collegiately at Wake Forest. Bachman led all NFL players with 19 catches during the preseason with the Giants....
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Texans Claim WR Amari Rodgers Off Waivers From Packers

The Texans held the No. 1 waiver claim and therefore didn’t have to wait until 4 pm EST to claim Rodgers from Green Bay. Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Texans Claim Former Cardinals Running Back On Waivers

It's been a busy 24 hours for running back Eno Benjamin. On Monday, Benjamin was released by the Arizona Cardinals in a surprise move after he started three games earlier this season. A day later, he has a new team. The Houston Texans claimed Benjamin off of waivers on Tuesday, the team tweeted. ...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Taylor Heinicke will start for Commanders vs. Texans

Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least another week. Heinicke will get the start against the Texans on Sunday, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed today. Rivera has still not said whether Heinicke will hold onto the job when Carson Wentz is completely healthy, but given...
The Associated Press

Jump scores 24 with eight 3s as Stanford tops Cal Poly 80-43

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — In mid-November, No. 2 Stanford is far from as sharp as coach Tara VanDerveer knows her team needs to be. With South Carolina up next this weekend, the Cardinal will have a better gauge soon enough where they stand with the nation’s best. “It’s a win-win,” VanDerveer said of seeing the No. 1 Gamecocks on Sunday. Hannah Jump matched her career high with a season-best 24 points and also equaled her career best of eight 3-pointers, leading the Cardinal past Cal Poly 80-43 on Wednesday night.
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy