First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
therealdeal.com
Interra doubles up on multifamily deals on the North Shore
Interra Realty has been busy this week on Chicago’s North Shore. The firm brought in an investor to buy a 43-unit residential building near Northwestern University for $10.3 million. It also represented the sellers of a 37-unit multifamily property in Highwood for $11 million. Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo...
therealdeal.com
Twin Brook snags Wacker Drive sublease in expansion
A financial firm is doubling the size of its West Loop office footprint in a departure from the common pandemic-era move to downsize and a deal that shows getting subleases off the market benefits building owners, as well. Twin Brook Capital leased an additional 29,000 square feet on the 35th...
therealdeal.com
Lincoln Park 2550 closing tops Cook County’s weekly condo sales
Cook County’s condo sales maxed out at $5.8 million last week as industry heavyweights warned of a cooling housing market. The top 10 condo sales registered in the MLS, accessed via Redfin, for the county ranged from $1.5 million to $5.8 million, with a sale at Lincoln Park Twenty Five Fifty taking the top spot after it was listed a month earlier for $6 million.
therealdeal.com
Skokie residents battle condo conversion plan
Residents of a Skokie housing complex are trying to sway local officials to impose a new hurdle on an investor’s plans to convert condos into apartments for rent. The Skokie Village Board will vote next week on a proposal that would make it more difficult for investors to convert condo buildings into apartment complexes, Crain’s reported.
therealdeal.com
Bradford Allen office brokerage founders embrace multifamily
In a pivot from recent office purchases, the founders of downtown Chicago office brokerage Bradford Allen are pursuing local new multifamily assets instead. An LLC controlled by Laurence Elbaum and Jeffrey Bernstein, who started Bradford Allen together in 2003, bought a freshly built Uptown apartment complex, one of two recent deals involving North Side multifamily properties both old and brand new totaling $21 million that shows investors’ unwavering desire for midmarket Chicago properties of any age.
therealdeal.com
Manulife seeks buyer for likely loss on Loop offices
Manulife Financial is the latest to bite the bullet on sliding Loop office values amid the pandemic. A venture of the Canadian financial services company listed the 40-story, 815,000-square-foot office building at 55 West Monroe Street, Crain’s reported. The property doesn’t have a listing price, though the outlet cited people familiar with the offering who believe bids will come in at less than $130 million, well under the $244 million Manulife subsidiary John Hancock paid for the building in 2014.
therealdeal.com
City grants $13.5M for Save A Lot redevelopments
Chicago is providing $13.5 million for a Black-owned business to revitalize its grocery stores across the city. The City Council’s Finance Committee agreed to use city subsidies to help Yellow Banana rebuild and rebrand six shuttered or dilapidated Save A Lot grocery stores, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. West Side Ald. Jason Ervin, the chairman of the council’s Black Caucus, said some of the stores will need a complete rebranding, while others can keep the Save A Lot name.
therealdeal.com
Another downtown Evanston hotel faces foreclosure
Longtime Chicago hotelier Su-Mei Yen is facing a lender’s foreclosure lawsuit over a $20 million loan against a property in downtown Evanston. It’s at least the second lawsuit over an alleged loan default she’s had to defend in the past year, with the disputes over loans that total $35 million. The most recent complaint was filed in Cook County court in the midst of her settling a separate federal complaint filed in a Georgia federal court over nonpayment of two loans against Chicago-area hotels, including the Whitehall in the Gold Coast, totaling $15 million.
therealdeal.com
Nick Ryan’s Marquette scores $104M for West Loop apartments
Nick Ryan’s Naperville-based development firm cashed out of a West Loop property for $104 million, a reward for a risk taken as rents were falling and renters were leaving Chicago in the early months of the pandemic. Marquette Cos., whose CEO is Ryan, recapitalized the Evo Union Park apartment...
therealdeal.com
Chicago aldermen thwarted “deal killer” transfer tax hike
Chicago’s million-dollar property buyers dodged a “deal killer” bullet as the City Council failed to advance a tax hike that would have more than tripled their real estate transfer tax burden. The initiative to put the question of raising the transfer tax on property sales of $1...
