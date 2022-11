With four teams posting records above .500 in the conference last season, the Large Dairyland looks like it could be very even coming into the season.

Cochrane-Fountain City’s 13-2 conference record in 2021-22 and Alma Center Lincoln’s 11-3 record led statistically, but the latter is moving up to the Large Dairyland this season. C-FC is a perennial contender in the conference, with a track record that shows it can’t be taken lightly.