MILES CITY — Damon Gros Ventre and David Ajanaku scored 17 points apiece as the Dawson Community College men's basketball basketball team trounced arch-rival Miles Community College 87-59 in MonDak Conference action Tuesday night. Dawson led 43-25 at halftime and trailed only once. The Bucs outscored Miles 44-34 in...

MILES CITY, MT ・ 18 HOURS AGO