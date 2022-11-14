ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Father Of Accused UVA Mass Shooter Breaks His Silence

The father of suspected University of Virginia mass shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in disbelief that his son fatally shot three UVA football players and is trying to figure out what went wrong. “I can’t believe it was him. I still can’t believe it now,” Christopher Darnell Jones Sr....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Black Enterprise

White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’

A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones was on threat assessment team’s radar prior to attack

A University of Virginia student accused of shooting dead three members of the football team and wounding two others had previously been on the radar of the college’s threat assessment team.Police identified the suspect in the shooting near a parking garage on the main campus on Sunday night as student and former football player Christoper Darnell Jones, 22. The suspect fled the scene, plunging the university’s residences into lockdown as students and staff were commanded by UVA Police to shelter in place and seek safety. Following a 12-hour manhunt, Mr Jones was found about 75 miles from the UVA...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thecomeback.com

Virginia football shooter’s father reveals “some problems”

The college football world was absolutely rocked by tragedy on Tuesday when former Virginia Cavaliers football player Christopher Darnell Jones allegedly shot and killed three current Virginia football players in a mass shooting on the universities campus. Now, Jones’ father is speaking out about his son, revealing that his son did reveal that he had “some problems.”
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
ROANOKE, VA
The Hill

Bidens mourning with UVA community after deadly shooting

The White House on Monday expressed sadness over a shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA) that left three people dead the day before. “The President and First Lady are mourning with the University of Virginia community after yet another deadly shooting in America has taken the lives of three young people,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences are with the countless families, friends, and neighbors grieving for those killed, as well as those injured in this senseless shooting.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy