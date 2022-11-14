Read full article on original website
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
BET
Father Of Accused UVA Mass Shooter Breaks His Silence
The father of suspected University of Virginia mass shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in disbelief that his son fatally shot three UVA football players and is trying to figure out what went wrong. “I can’t believe it was him. I still can’t believe it now,” Christopher Darnell Jones Sr....
Daily Beast
UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says
After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night. University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early...
Suspect in UVA shooting was on the bus with victims returning from a Washington DC trip, school spokesperson says
The suspected gunman in the University of Virginia shooting was on a class field trip with the victims before the shooting occurred, a UVA spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
Christopher Darnell Jones School Profile Resurfaces—'Why Wasn't He Smiling?'
Authorities are searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, the student suspected in a shooting that has left three people dead.
Friends, loved ones of UVA shooting suspect said he had been bullied
Brandi Porter, a friend of Jones that he confided in said the problem among his peers started after he was taken off the football team.
Bryan Silva Linked to UVA Shooting After Charlottesville Rapper's Threats
The Charlottesville-based rapper worried many people with his seemingly threatening behavior toward the University of Virginia amid the shooting.
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? University of Virginia Shooting Suspect
Students have been urged to shelter in place as authorities seek a suspect who is "armed and dangerous."
University of Virginia police chief was told live while he was on the air that a student suspected of killing 3 others was in custody
"We just received information the suspect is in custody," University of Virginia Police Chief Tim Longo said during a live press conference on Monday.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones was on threat assessment team’s radar prior to attack
A University of Virginia student accused of shooting dead three members of the football team and wounding two others had previously been on the radar of the college’s threat assessment team.Police identified the suspect in the shooting near a parking garage on the main campus on Sunday night as student and former football player Christoper Darnell Jones, 22. The suspect fled the scene, plunging the university’s residences into lockdown as students and staff were commanded by UVA Police to shelter in place and seek safety. Following a 12-hour manhunt, Mr Jones was found about 75 miles from the UVA...
thecomeback.com
Virginia football shooter’s father reveals “some problems”
The college football world was absolutely rocked by tragedy on Tuesday when former Virginia Cavaliers football player Christopher Darnell Jones allegedly shot and killed three current Virginia football players in a mass shooting on the universities campus. Now, Jones’ father is speaking out about his son, revealing that his son did reveal that he had “some problems.”
More details emerge on Sunday night shooting at University of Virginia
Following Sunday night’s unthinkable tragedy at the University of Virginia, UVA officials held a news conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday morning to provide more details. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan was joined by UVA Police Chief Tim Longo, among others, to address the shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
earnthenecklace.com
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Authorities said a University of Virginia student and former member of the school's football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip
Bidens mourning with UVA community after deadly shooting
The White House on Monday expressed sadness over a shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA) that left three people dead the day before. “The President and First Lady are mourning with the University of Virginia community after yet another deadly shooting in America has taken the lives of three young people,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences are with the countless families, friends, and neighbors grieving for those killed, as well as those injured in this senseless shooting.”
University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia community mourned on Tuesday as new details emerged both about the three football players killed in a campus shooting this week and the criminal charges the suspect, a former player, faces. “It feels like it’s a nightmare, to be honest with...
