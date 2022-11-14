Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTBS
Shooting in Converse under investigation
CONVERSE, La. - Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports a 66-year-old Converse man was shot while hunting Wednesday. Mitchell said Wendell George was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun while hunting on his property. The rounds did not penetrate George’s skin, and he did not require medical attention.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
KTBS
Marshall's Citi Trends alleged suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot
CASS COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of shooting two people at the Citi Trends in Marshall in June died Thursday due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials said a bond warrant was issued for Montrel Hatton after he failed to appear at a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday. Thursday...
12 Arrested in Louisiana in Multi-Agency Operation to Combat Juvenile Criminal Activity
Three Arrested in Bossier Drug-Deal That Lead to Shooting
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives make multiple arrests after investigating a shooting that was the result of a drug deal gone bad in Bossier Parish. The investigation began after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Espanita Circle after the suspects were paid with counterfeit money after selling drugs to one of the occupants of the residence. Fortunately, no one inside the residence was struck by the gunfire. During their investigation, detectives identified Selena Cox, 20, and Jakeldrick Alexander, 21, both of the 200 block of Jordan Street in Shreveport as suspects in the shooting.
Shreveport Felon Found Guilty on Gun and Drug Charges
A Shreveport man faces decades in jail after his conviction on drug and gun charges in Caddo District Court Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The eight-woman, four-man jury in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom deliberated two hours before returning guilty-as-charged verdicts against Flenory Frazier III, 56. Frazier, convicted...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
Loaded handgun found inside student’s locked car, Hughes Springs ISD says
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A loaded handgun was found inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning. The gun was found as a result of a random search by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 a.m. The dog handler and an officer “took immediate possession […]
KTBS
Victim speaks out on unsolved robbery
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A family is frustrated about crimes going unsolved by police, especially since they say they provided plenty of information to solve them with some detective work on their own. "It bothers me because this guy he could do it to somebody else, and shoot somebody next time,"...
ktalnews.com
BPSO investigating false active shooter report at Benton HS
KTBS
Joaquin homicide victim missing body parts; 3 arrested
JOAQUIN, Texas – A Joaquin, Texas woman killed over the weekend was missing parts of her body, according to a report in ShelbyCountyToday.com that cites an affidavit filed in the arrests of two of the three people arrested in connection with the homicide. The affidavit states the victim, Sarah...
Several Shreveport Parents Arrested for Truancy Violations
On November 8th and 9th 2022, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities. The purpose of...
ktalnews.com
Missing Benton teen found safe
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish say a Benton teenager, missing since Tuesday night, is now home safe. The teen was last seen asleep in his bed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. According to the coroner, at least two tractor-trailer rigs struck Markeil G. Tyson before dawn in a parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He died on the scene.
KTBS
2nd Circuit: Shreveport owes city marshal more money
SHREVEPORT, La. – The city of Shreveport owes the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office more money. That’s the decision Thursday of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal in an opinion that orders the city of Shreveport to pay the marshal’s office almost $4.6 million to cover operations and expenses of his office.
ktalnews.com
Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
bossierpress.com
False Active Shooter Call to Local High School
Do Any Shreveport Leaders Really Care About the City?
This might make you mad. But we have to ask what is Bossier doing that Shreveport is not doing. Check out the lights on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier. And now take a look at the lack of lighting on the Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport. Why can't...
bossierpress.com
Bossier Crime Stoppers needs your help
Thomas Todd, 16 year old w/m, ran away from his home on 11/3/2022. He is a student at Parkway High School and is about 5’3, 100lbs, browns eyes, black hair He was last seen wearing a Parkway sweater , black shoes, and white sweatpants. Anyone with information regarding this...
KSLA
Coroner names man struck, killed in motel parking lot
