Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives make multiple arrests after investigating a shooting that was the result of a drug deal gone bad in Bossier Parish. The investigation began after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Espanita Circle after the suspects were paid with counterfeit money after selling drugs to one of the occupants of the residence. Fortunately, no one inside the residence was struck by the gunfire. During their investigation, detectives identified Selena Cox, 20, and Jakeldrick Alexander, 21, both of the 200 block of Jordan Street in Shreveport as suspects in the shooting.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO