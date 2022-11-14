The Weeknd Says He Might Remove ‘Trilogy’ From Streaming Services
Yesterday, The Weeknd tweeted out that he might be removing some of his earlier work from all streaming platforms. The Weeknd clarified that his 2012 album " Trilogy " was not actually an album of its own, but rather, a compilation of 3 other albums he had released in 2011.
He then went on to urge fans (both new and old) to listen to the classic mixtapes House Of Balloons , Thursday , and Echoes Of Silence , in order to recieve individually the full experience and their "original sounds". The songs are mixed differently on the original mixtapes compared to the compilation.
Check out his tweets below:
