The Weeknd Says He Might Remove ‘Trilogy’ From Streaming Services

Photo: Getty Images

Yesterday, The Weeknd tweeted out that he might be removing some of his earlier work from all streaming platforms. The Weeknd clarified that his 2012 album " Trilogy " was not actually an album of its own, but rather, a compilation of 3 other albums he had released in 2011.

He then went on to urge fans (both new and old) to listen to the classic mixtapes House Of Balloons , Thursday , and Echoes Of Silence , in order to recieve individually the full experience and their "original sounds". The songs are mixed differently on the original mixtapes compared to the compilation.

Check out his tweets below: