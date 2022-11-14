ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYI Y100

The Weeknd Says He Might Remove ‘Trilogy’ From Streaming Services

By Drew
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23PisM_0jAUiyXw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Um8Hw_0jAUiyXw00
Photo: Getty Images

Yesterday, The Weeknd tweeted out that he might be removing some of his earlier work from all streaming platforms. The Weeknd clarified that his 2012 album " Trilogy " was not actually an album of its own, but rather, a compilation of 3 other albums he had released in 2011.

He then went on to urge fans (both new and old) to listen to the classic mixtapes House Of Balloons , Thursday , and Echoes Of Silence , in order to recieve individually the full experience and their "original sounds". The songs are mixed differently on the original mixtapes compared to the compilation.

Check out his tweets below:

Comments / 0

Related
WHYI Y100

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila In Neck Brace After Nasty Fall

Matthew McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, gave fans a shocking health update after she had a nasty fall down the stairs. The Brazilian model shared a selfie that features her wearing a neck brace. "S–t Happens,” she wrote in the caption. “I am ok but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall…Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy