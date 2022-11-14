Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Eagles-Commanders single-game tournaments

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Related
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 11 will feature a battle between the teams that won the AFC and NFC regular-season titles in 2021. While neither the Titans nor the Packers look quite as good as they did last year, this contest was set up to be one of the marquee Thursday night games of the season. It could certainly be a competitive one given the way that these two teams match up against one another.
Sporting News
XFL Draft tracker: Live results, complete picks list, rosters for 2023 football league reboot
The XFL will be back like it never left (because it barely did) in 2023. Its initial return was scuttle-butted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's hoping that its 2023 return will fare a bit better overall. One of the big changes is the XFL's absence from any of the...
Sporting News
Why is Taylor Heinicke starting QB for Commanders over Carson Wentz? Ron Rivera goes with hot hand — for now
The Commanders have a new QB1 — for the immediate future, at least. Washington coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Taylor Heinicke, who has stepped in to replace the injured Carson Wentz, will start the team's game Sunday vs. the Texans. The reason for the decision is twofold: Heinicke...
Sporting News
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Jason Kelce shares why obvious Dallas Goedert face mask penalty in Eagles vs. Commanders actually wasn't a penalty
The Eagles dropped their first game of the season Monday against the Commanders, but it wasn't without controversy. With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were threatening in Commanders territory before their drive was undone by a Dallas Goedert fumble. While the eventual scoop-and-score was reviewed and overturned, NFL fans couldn't help but notice the non-reviewable, blatant facemask on Goedert.
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 11: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
The unrelenting beast that is the NFL season lumbers on with thousands of fantasy football owners lamenting injuries, bad beats, and downright mediocre offense. But daily fantasy enthusiasts who have followed this column all season have smiles on their faces. While endless season-long redraft owners struggle through each week, we have been crushing DraftKings and FanDuel tournaments all season by targeting sleepers and under-the-radar DFS value plays.
Sporting News
Week 11 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Yet another four-team bye is upon us, and with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, and Buccaneers idle, fantasy football owners are hurting at QB, RB, and WR. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is important in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 11 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News
What channel is the XFL Draft on today? Start time, pick order to follow 2022 player selections
The spring football experiment is set to continue in 2023, this time with the relaunch of the XFL. This will be the third XFL launch. The league originally began in 2001 under Vince McMahon's ownership, and it relaunched again in 2020 only to be quickly cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The league declared bankruptcy and was sold to a group headlined by Dwayne Johnson later that year.
Sporting News
Undefeated NFL teams: 1972 Dolphins pop champagne as Eagles' quest for NFL history ends
Taylor Heinicke might be getting a Christmas card from Larry Csonka. The Eagles were the lone remaining undefeated squad in the 2022 NFL season, but that came to a screeching halt on "Monday Night Football" in Week 10, when Heinicke and the Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the 2022 season.
Sporting News
How Amazon Prime's 'TNF' studio crew stayed warm during Titans-Packers at Lambeau Field
Below-freezing conditions at Lambeau Field didn't just make things difficult for players involved in the Thursday night clash between the Packers and Titans. The struggles transferred to Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" studio crew, as well. Shrouded in piercing wind, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Charissa Thompson and Andrew Whitworth got a feel for what everyone on the field was dealing with. The game-time temperature in Green Bay was 26 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of 16.
Sporting News
NFL Bad Beats: Eagles' first loss costs bettor $331K after Commanders' upset win
One West Virginia bettor found out the hard way about Monday Night Football underdogs. After placing a $331,000 wager on the undefeated Eagles' -550 moneyline, Philadelphia fell to the Commanders 32-21 in the Week 10 finale. The Eagles, who were 8-0 before the prime-time divisional clash, had previously outscored opponents...
Sporting News
Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition
The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
Sporting News
Ron Rivera gets emotional in locker room speech after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would be proud'
The Commanders earned a surprising 32-21 victory over the Eagles on "Monday Night Football" in Week 10 to bring their division rival's undefeated run to an end. It proved to be an emotional win for the team, and for head coach Ron Rivera in particular. Rivera's mother, Dolores Rivera-Munoz, died...
Sporting News
Patriots vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 11
The Patriots look to remain above .500 as they host the second-place Jets in an AFC East matchup in Week 11 (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Both teams enter Week 11 off byes and meet for the final time in the regular season after the Patriots secured a 22-17 road victory over the Jets in Week 8.
Sporting News
Titans vs. Packers final score, results: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee halt Green Bay's momentum on 'TNF'
The Packers looked like they had started to find their identity in last weekend's win over the Cowboys, but any momentum they might have gathered was lost Thursday night. The Titans outplayed Green Bay on both sides of the ball, with their typical hard-nosed style of defense and an offense that finally came to life.
Sporting News
NFL shares mic'd up video of stunned Vikings reacting to Justin Jefferson's catch: 'Bro, he's different'
Justin Jefferson made one of the best catches in NFL history to spark the Vikings' 33-30 win over the Bills in Week 10. The play occurred on the Vikings' final offensive drive of regulation. The team was facing a fourth-and-18 when Kirk Cousins heaved up a deep shot to Jefferson.
Sporting News
Who is Christian Watson? Why Packers rookie wide receiver was drafted 34th overall
When Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders last offseason, one question immediately bubbled up to the surface for the Packers and fans: Who is Aaron Rodgers going to throw the ball to?. That question was seemingly answered, when the Packers traded up in the second round to select North...
Sporting News
Week 11 Fantasy Busts: D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, Kyle Pitts among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
If you're on the fantasy football playoff bubble, avoiding players who could potentially fall flat on their faces is a must. It's one thing to say it, but actually making the right start 'em, sit 'em moves is another. Before you lock in your starters ahead of another important matchup, our Week 11 fantasy busts list is here to help you avoid starting potential no-shows, such as D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, and Kyle Pitts.
Sporting News
Titans vs. Packers live score, updates, highlights from NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game
The Packers righted the ship last week, at least for a few days. An overtime win over the Cowboys breathed life into a team that hadn't won in six weeks, prompting the question: Are the Packers back?. Their matchup Thursday with the Titans might give us the answer. Tennessee's defense...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert, David Njoku, Daniel Bellinger affecting Week 11 fantasy TE rankings
There's only been a handful of consistent producers at tight end in fantasy football this season. Two of those reliable TEs (Mark Andrews, and David Njoku) haven't been on the field the past couple of weeks, while Dallas Goedert got banged up in Philadelphia's most recent contest. Additionally, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was starting to emerge as a potential TE1 in fantasy but a gruesome injury knocked him out of game action. The statuses of these four TEs play a role in the Week 11 fantasy TE rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's important to know their latest updates.
Comments / 0