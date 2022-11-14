ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Eagles-Commanders single-game tournaments

By Nick Musial
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 11 will feature a battle between the teams that won the AFC and NFC regular-season titles in 2021. While neither the Titans nor the Packers look quite as good as they did last year, this contest was set up to be one of the marquee Thursday night games of the season. It could certainly be a competitive one given the way that these two teams match up against one another.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Jason Kelce shares why obvious Dallas Goedert face mask penalty in Eagles vs. Commanders actually wasn't a penalty

The Eagles dropped their first game of the season Monday against the Commanders, but it wasn't without controversy. With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were threatening in Commanders territory before their drive was undone by a Dallas Goedert fumble. While the eventual scoop-and-score was reviewed and overturned, NFL fans couldn't help but notice the non-reviewable, blatant facemask on Goedert.
DALLAS, PA
Sporting News

NFL DFS picks Week 11: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

The unrelenting beast that is the NFL season lumbers on with thousands of fantasy football owners lamenting injuries, bad beats, and downright mediocre offense. But daily fantasy enthusiasts who have followed this column all season have smiles on their faces. While endless season-long redraft owners struggle through each week, we have been crushing DraftKings and FanDuel tournaments all season by targeting sleepers and under-the-radar DFS value plays.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

Week 11 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Yet another four-team bye is upon us, and with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, and Buccaneers idle, fantasy football owners are hurting at QB, RB, and WR. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is important in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 11 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News

What channel is the XFL Draft on today? Start time, pick order to follow 2022 player selections

The spring football experiment is set to continue in 2023, this time with the relaunch of the XFL. This will be the third XFL launch. The league originally began in 2001 under Vince McMahon's ownership, and it relaunched again in 2020 only to be quickly cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The league declared bankruptcy and was sold to a group headlined by Dwayne Johnson later that year.
Sporting News

How Amazon Prime's 'TNF' studio crew stayed warm during Titans-Packers at Lambeau Field

Below-freezing conditions at Lambeau Field didn't just make things difficult for players involved in the Thursday night clash between the Packers and Titans. The struggles transferred to Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" studio crew, as well. Shrouded in piercing wind, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Charissa Thompson and Andrew Whitworth got a feel for what everyone on the field was dealing with. The game-time temperature in Green Bay was 26 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of 16.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition

The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Patriots vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 11

The Patriots look to remain above .500 as they host the second-place Jets in an AFC East matchup in Week 11 (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Both teams enter Week 11 off byes and meet for the final time in the regular season after the Patriots secured a 22-17 road victory over the Jets in Week 8.
Sporting News

Week 11 Fantasy Busts: D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, Kyle Pitts among risky 'starts' in bad matchups

If you're on the fantasy football playoff bubble, avoiding players who could potentially fall flat on their faces is a must. It's one thing to say it, but actually making the right start 'em, sit 'em moves is another. Before you lock in your starters ahead of another important matchup, our Week 11 fantasy busts list is here to help you avoid starting potential no-shows, such as D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, and Kyle Pitts.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert, David Njoku, Daniel Bellinger affecting Week 11 fantasy TE rankings

There's only been a handful of consistent producers at tight end in fantasy football this season. Two of those reliable TEs (Mark Andrews, and David Njoku) haven't been on the field the past couple of weeks, while Dallas Goedert got banged up in Philadelphia's most recent contest. Additionally, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was starting to emerge as a potential TE1 in fantasy but a gruesome injury knocked him out of game action. The statuses of these four TEs play a role in the Week 11 fantasy TE rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's important to know their latest updates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy