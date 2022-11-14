Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ADVISES NOT TO DUMP DEER CARCASSES
Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agents are asking hunters to not dump deer carcasses. In Missouri, an individual commits the offense of unlawful disposing of a dead animal when they knowingly place or cause to be placed the carcass or offal of any dead animal:. -Into any well, spring, brook,...
The Most “Unforgettable Adventure” is Found in this Missouri Park
If you're looking for adventure, the internet believes you'll find one of the most "unforgettable" in one Missouri state park. Only In Your State believes that Montauk State Park in Salem is one of the most unforgettable places you'll find in Missouri and I don't think they're wrong. Ask any fisherman and they'll likely tell you a story of rainbow trout they've caught there. The fact that local wildlife are visible frequently nearby doesn't hurt either. Oh, and the waterfalls...
ktvo.com
Recreational marijuana could cause issues for Kirksville schools
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Legal sales of cannabis are expected to start in February in Missouri. Last week, Amendment 3 passed with 53.1% of the vote, but some Heartland community members are concerned about how this could affect the schools. Missouri officials still haven't released any public details about how...
kansascitymag.com
Yes, Kansas cops can pull you over in Missouri — busting myths about policing the state line
It starts with knowing where the Missouri-Kansas line actually is. “Part of the state line is literally right down the middle of State Line road, but as you get further south, the state line is actually on the Missouri side of State Line road,” says Sgt. Jacob Becchina of the KCMO police. Generally, cops are responsible for accidents or infractions in their own state.
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
KMZU
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Missouri
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Missouri using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kcur.org
Missouri allows some disabled workers to earn less than $1 an hour. The state says that's fine
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Kansas City Beacon. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. One weekday morning in July, Kerstie Bramlet was at her workstation inside the Warren County Sheltered Workshop...
missouriindependent.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
Police to place ‘patrol’ tickets at St. Charles County homes
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Police officers in St. Charles County have been putting yellow notes on the doors of people who live there. The Community Patrol Report is made up of yellow slips of paper that officers leave on doors in the neighborhoods they patrol overnight. The officer writes...
Missourinet
Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday
Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge
A Missouri judge Monday dismissed the City of St. Louis’ effort to block a 2021 law bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct. The city sued in December asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to toss out the “Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights,” a list of new requirements that includes giving officers […] The post St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge appeared first on Missouri Independent.
worldatlas.com
6 Most Charming River Towns in Missouri
Of all the small river towns across the US perhaps none are as stunning as those found in Missouri. With the Mississippi River hugging the eastern border, and the Missouri River snaking across the west, Missouri is not in short supply of small towns with tranquil river scenery. Caught in between the influence of the south and the midwest, the character and atmosphere of Missouri's towns provide an interesting and unique history.
koamnewsnow.com
Respiratory Disease is on the rise throughout Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials say the state is experiencing increased respiratory disease activity. Doctors say the quick spread is caused by multiple viruses, including flu and RSV occurring among children. “Although cases overall have not increased in severity, the increased volume has caused a strain on...
Missouri, Kansas homeowners can report deed fraud through new hotline
Kansas and Missouri homeowners can use a new federal hotline to report cases of deed fraud if someone tries to steal their home.
Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri
Precipitation had started falling in parts of Mid-Missouri by nightfall on Monday as the region was expected to see its first significant snowfall of the season. The post Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
After recreational pot passes, why a medical marijuana card still matters in Missouri
Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana on Tuesday, but some experts advise users to pursue a medical marijuana license.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
kcur.org
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Marijuana sales could begin before February; cannabis-friendly KC development pitched
Legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri could begin before early February, state officials say. Existing medical cannabis businesses can submit applications for recreational licenses as early as Dec. 8, and a state health department spokesperson indicated applications could be approved more quickly than the required 60 days. As businesses gear up to serve an expanded cannabis market, companies in the Kansas City region are pitching a riverside entertainment district catering to patrons interested in consuming marijuana. Plans call for the spring 2023 debut of the Smokey River Entertainment District, a development featuring event space, an ampitheatre and more. Plus, Global Entrepreneurship Week is back, and Missouri is a hotbed of events for the annual celebration of entrepreneurship. Scroll down to get the scoop on those stories and more.
