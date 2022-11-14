ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KICK AM 1530

The Most “Unforgettable Adventure” is Found in this Missouri Park

If you're looking for adventure, the internet believes you'll find one of the most "unforgettable" in one Missouri state park. Only In Your State believes that Montauk State Park in Salem is one of the most unforgettable places you'll find in Missouri and I don't think they're wrong. Ask any fisherman and they'll likely tell you a story of rainbow trout they've caught there. The fact that local wildlife are visible frequently nearby doesn't hurt either. Oh, and the waterfalls...
SALEM, MO
ktvo.com

Recreational marijuana could cause issues for Kirksville schools

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Legal sales of cannabis are expected to start in February in Missouri. Last week, Amendment 3 passed with 53.1% of the vote, but some Heartland community members are concerned about how this could affect the schools. Missouri officials still haven't released any public details about how...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kansascitymag.com

Yes, Kansas cops can pull you over in Missouri — busting myths about policing the state line

It starts with knowing where the Missouri-Kansas line actually is. “Part of the state line is literally right down the middle of State Line road, but as you get further south, the state line is actually on the Missouri side of State Line road,” says Sgt. Jacob Becchina of the KCMO police. Generally, cops are responsible for accidents or infractions in their own state.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
missouriindependent.com

Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday

Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge

A Missouri judge Monday dismissed the City of St. Louis’ effort to block a 2021 law bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct.  The city sued in December asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to toss out the “Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights,” a list of new requirements that includes giving officers […] The post St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
worldatlas.com

6 Most Charming River Towns in Missouri

Of all the small river towns across the US perhaps none are as stunning as those found in Missouri. With the Mississippi River hugging the eastern border, and the Missouri River snaking across the west, Missouri is not in short supply of small towns with tranquil river scenery. Caught in between the influence of the south and the midwest, the character and atmosphere of Missouri's towns provide an interesting and unique history.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Respiratory Disease is on the rise throughout Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials say the state is experiencing increased respiratory disease activity. Doctors say the quick spread is caused by multiple viruses, including flu and RSV occurring among children. “Although cases overall have not increased in severity, the increased volume has caused a strain on...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Marijuana sales could begin before February; cannabis-friendly KC development pitched

Legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri could begin before early February, state officials say. Existing medical cannabis businesses can submit applications for recreational licenses as early as Dec. 8, and a state health department spokesperson indicated applications could be approved more quickly than the required 60 days. As businesses gear up to serve an expanded cannabis market, companies in the Kansas City region are pitching a riverside entertainment district catering to patrons interested in consuming marijuana. Plans call for the spring 2023 debut of the Smokey River Entertainment District, a development featuring event space, an ampitheatre and more. Plus, Global Entrepreneurship Week is back, and Missouri is a hotbed of events for the annual celebration of entrepreneurship. Scroll down to get the scoop on those stories and more.
