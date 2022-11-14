ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

One person dead after semi carrying 80K pounds of corn strikes SUV in West Michigan

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman was killed after a semi truck carrying 80,000 pounds of corn struck an SUV in West Michigan.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at 14 Mile Road and 14 Mile Court in Courtland Township, near Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police

According to Michigan State Police, the semi was attempting to pass a vehicle turning on the shoulder when it swiped the vehicle and struck the SUV.

Police say the driver in the SUV, who was identified as a 53-year-old woman, was killed on the scene. A passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Darrell Cook
2d ago

them grain haulers drive like wild animals. had couple pass me on 2 lane and I was oversized. hope they pull his license for life

