ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Watch: Former Atlanta Falcons star catches TD pass from Derrick Henry

Yes, the Pro Bowl running back of the Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry, really just threw a touchdown pass to a former Atlanta Falcons star. Exactly what you would expect to happen, right? Just like how everyone expected Matt Ryan to have a longer run this season than Marcus Mariota has had in over six years and a longer run than 18 other notable NFL players.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

3 Chiefs players who need to step up after Mecole Hardman injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are grappling with significant blows to their roster, but there are at least three Chiefs who can step up in the coming weeks. While these timelines remain uncertain, what is known at the moment is that Mecole Hardman will be out for at least four weeks while JuJu Smith-Schuster remains in Concussion Protocol.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Is Texas A&M gearing up to fire Jimbo Fisher for Deion Sanders?

According to Charles Barkley, there’s going to be a “shocker firing in the SEC,” and that team will make a run at Deion Sanders. The Texas A&M Aggies were expected to be one of the top teams in the SEC this season, as they had a top-tier recruiting class. This was the year they would make a run for the conference championship. Instead, they sit at 3-7 on the year, and Fisher’s seat has risen to the temperature of molten lava amongst the fan base. But would the program actually move on from him?
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy