High Polygenic Risk Associated With Rapid Structural, Functional Progression in Early POAG
A high glaucoma polygenic risk was associated with glaucoma progression in the early stages of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG). A new study has determined that high glaucoma polygenic risk was associated with faster structural and functional progression in patients with early primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), even when receiving more intensive treatment.
FDA Approves Mirvetuximab Soravtansine-gynx for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer
In addition to the drug approval, the FDA approved a companion diagnostic to be used to identify patients who are eligible to receive the treatment. The FDA granted mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere, ImmunoGen) accelerated approval for adults with folate receptor α (FRα)–positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer for patients who have received 1 to 3 previous systemic treatment regimens.
Early TNF Inhibitor Initiation in Ankylosing Spondylitis Linked to Increase Cardiovascular Risk
Results indicate early initiation of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors in a veterans population was associated with a 17% increase in incident cardiovascular disease and a 22% increase in major events. A version of this article was originally published on HCPLive. This version has been lightly edited. Early initiation of...
T1D Often Associated With Prevalence of Other Autoimmune Diseases
The 10-year follow-up in the DIACAM 1 study demonstrated a notable increase in prevalence of different types of autoimmune diseases among patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is often associated with other types of autoimmune diseases (ADs), according to a study published in Medicina Clinica. The DIACAM 1 study consists of 2 analyses: 1 performed in 2010 and another in 2020 after a decade of follow-up.
Stem Cell Transplant May Be Viable Treatment for Patients With HIV, Leukemia, Says Dr Jana Dickter
Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, discusses a patient's experience being the oldest person to successfully undergo a stem cell transplant while living with HIV and leukemia. Depending on finding the right donor, stem cell transplantation may be a viable treatment option...
Hypertension Knowledge, Training Lacking Within Internal Medicine Programs
Despite the commonality of hypertension among US adults—nearly half of them have elevated blood pressure—hypertension education among internal residents has not kept up with the condition’s prevalence. Internal medicine residents are saying they would like more education on hypertension and that their current knowledge on this adverse...
Dr Nancy Reau: COVID-19, Drinking Patterns, Lifestyle Factors Causing Increased Alcoholic Hepatitis Hospitalizations
A combination of possible factors could be contributing to a recent uptick in hospitalizations for alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver, said Nancy Reau, MD, section chief of hepatology at Rush University Medical Center. Nancy Reau, MD, section chief of hepatology at Rush University Medical Center, talks about what factors may...
Cryosurgery Effective Against BCC Relapse, but Further Study Required
While immunocryosurgery is known to be effective against primary nonsuperficial basal cell carcinoma (BCC), there is less data on its effectiveness in relapsed BCC. Promising findings from an analysis of immunocryosurgery to treat basal cell carcinoma (BCC) that relapsed following surgery—be it standard excision or a Mohs procedure—call for this minimally invasive combination procedure to be further evaluated for use as the definitive treatment for selected facial BCC in the relapsed setting.
Noninvasive Blood Glucose Measurement Methods Demonstrate Potential in Diabetes
Noninvasive methods of measuring blood glucose levels have demonstrated promise in early trials and could be potential replacements for glucose monitoring in the future, according to a review. A review published in Biosensors found that 4 methods of noninvasive blood glucose monitoring demonstrated the potential to measure blood glucose and...
Patient avoidance or postponement of care are common reasons for home health care delays, the authors said.
Patient avoidance or postponement of care are common reasons for home health care delays, the authors said. Patients discharged from the hospital are at a higher risk of rehospitalization if they experience a delay in postdischarge home health care initiation, according to a new study. The study, published in Journal...
Michael Thompson Reviews Findings of National Alliance’s Pulse of the Purchaser Fall 2022 Survey
Michael Thompson, president and CEO of the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions (National Alliance), discussed findings of the survey that was presented at the National Alliance 2022 Annual Forum and what concerns employers and business coalitions had regarding the current state of health care cost, delivery, and coverage. Findings...
Data Suggest CLE Incidence Has Not Changed Significantly in 40 Years
Authors also found that the mortality rate of people with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) are generally similar to that of the general population. A new hyper-local analysis of cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) incidence shows the number of cases of the disease has remained relatively stable over the past 4 decades.
Exoskeleton Leads to Improvement in Child With SMA Type 2
The child living with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 2 had less fatigue and improved functional scores as time went on. The use of a gait exoskeleton appears to lead to benefits in terms of fatigue perception and functional outcomes in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), according to a new case report.
Incidence and Severity of Neurologic Diseases Worsening Due to Air Pollution, Climate Change
Climate change and exposure to airborne pollutants was associated with incidence and exacerbation of several neurologic diseases, including migraine, dementia, and Parkinson disease. Exposure to airborne pollutants and temperature extremes and variability were associated with incidence and severity of several neurologic diseases and stroke. Climate change may also increase risk...
Individuals With Epilepsy on Antidepressants Continue to Signal Depression, Anxiety
A new study has found that a low dose of antidepressants and issues with adherence may contribute to ongoing anxiety or depression among patients with epilepsy on drug therapy. Limited real-world data exist on the efficacy of prescribing antidepressants to patients with epilepsy, and prior research has shown persistent anxiety...
Diversity Trends Among Dermatology Resident Trainees Remain Stagnant, Worse Compared With Other Specialties
Representation of Black and Latinx resident trainees was shown to be worse in dermatology vs other specialties, and annual representation in dermatology remained unchanged between 2005 and 2020. Black and Latinx resident trainees were shown to be less represented in dermatology vs other specialties, with diversity trends remaining stagnant over...
What We’re Reading: Tenapanor Recommended for Dialysis; Home Births Up During Pandemic; Call for RSV, Flu Emergency
FDA advisers voted in favor of approving Ardelyx’s tenapanor for patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; US home births increased by about 12% between 2020 and 2021; surges in respiratory viruses, especially respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among younger children are putting pediatric hospitals at capacity. FDA Advisers in...
What We’re Reading: Moderna Booster Protects Against Omicron Subvariants; Amazon Enters Virtual Health; Omnipod 5 Cable Issue Correction
Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 booster increases antibodies by 15 times against Omicron subvariants; an Amazon virtual health clinic does not include health insurance and will vary in price depending on providers; some Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System devices have issues with the charging port and cable. New Moderna Booster...
