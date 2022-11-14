While immunocryosurgery is known to be effective against primary nonsuperficial basal cell carcinoma (BCC), there is less data on its effectiveness in relapsed BCC. Promising findings from an analysis of immunocryosurgery to treat basal cell carcinoma (BCC) that relapsed following surgery—be it standard excision or a Mohs procedure—call for this minimally invasive combination procedure to be further evaluated for use as the definitive treatment for selected facial BCC in the relapsed setting.

