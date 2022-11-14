ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ajmc.com

High Polygenic Risk Associated With Rapid Structural, Functional Progression in Early POAG

A high glaucoma polygenic risk was associated with glaucoma progression in the early stages of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG). A new study has determined that high glaucoma polygenic risk was associated with faster structural and functional progression in patients with early primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), even when receiving more intensive treatment.
ajmc.com

FDA Approves Mirvetuximab Soravtansine-gynx for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

In addition to the drug approval, the FDA approved a companion diagnostic to be used to identify patients who are eligible to receive the treatment. The FDA granted mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere, ImmunoGen) accelerated approval for adults with folate receptor α (FRα)–positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer for patients who have received 1 to 3 previous systemic treatment regimens.
ajmc.com

T1D Often Associated With Prevalence of Other Autoimmune Diseases

The 10-year follow-up in the DIACAM 1 study demonstrated a notable increase in prevalence of different types of autoimmune diseases among patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is often associated with other types of autoimmune diseases (ADs), according to a study published in Medicina Clinica. The DIACAM 1 study consists of 2 analyses: 1 performed in 2010 and another in 2020 after a decade of follow-up.
ajmc.com

Hypertension Knowledge, Training Lacking Within Internal Medicine Programs

Despite the commonality of hypertension among US adults—nearly half of them have elevated blood pressure—hypertension education among internal residents has not kept up with the condition’s prevalence. Internal medicine residents are saying they would like more education on hypertension and that their current knowledge on this adverse...
ajmc.com

Cryosurgery Effective Against BCC Relapse, but Further Study Required

While immunocryosurgery is known to be effective against primary nonsuperficial basal cell carcinoma (BCC), there is less data on its effectiveness in relapsed BCC. Promising findings from an analysis of immunocryosurgery to treat basal cell carcinoma (BCC) that relapsed following surgery—be it standard excision or a Mohs procedure—call for this minimally invasive combination procedure to be further evaluated for use as the definitive treatment for selected facial BCC in the relapsed setting.
ajmc.com

Noninvasive Blood Glucose Measurement Methods Demonstrate Potential in Diabetes

Noninvasive methods of measuring blood glucose levels have demonstrated promise in early trials and could be potential replacements for glucose monitoring in the future, according to a review. A review published in Biosensors found that 4 methods of noninvasive blood glucose monitoring demonstrated the potential to measure blood glucose and...
ajmc.com

Data Suggest CLE Incidence Has Not Changed Significantly in 40 Years

Authors also found that the mortality rate of people with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) are generally similar to that of the general population. A new hyper-local analysis of cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) incidence shows the number of cases of the disease has remained relatively stable over the past 4 decades.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
ajmc.com

Exoskeleton Leads to Improvement in Child With SMA Type 2

The child living with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 2 had less fatigue and improved functional scores as time went on. The use of a gait exoskeleton appears to lead to benefits in terms of fatigue perception and functional outcomes in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), according to a new case report.
ajmc.com

Incidence and Severity of Neurologic Diseases Worsening Due to Air Pollution, Climate Change

Climate change and exposure to airborne pollutants was associated with incidence and exacerbation of several neurologic diseases, including migraine, dementia, and Parkinson disease. Exposure to airborne pollutants and temperature extremes and variability were associated with incidence and severity of several neurologic diseases and stroke. Climate change may also increase risk...
ajmc.com

Individuals With Epilepsy on Antidepressants Continue to Signal Depression, Anxiety

A new study has found that a low dose of antidepressants and issues with adherence may contribute to ongoing anxiety or depression among patients with epilepsy on drug therapy. Limited real-world data exist on the efficacy of prescribing antidepressants to patients with epilepsy, and prior research has shown persistent anxiety...
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Moderna Booster Protects Against Omicron Subvariants; Amazon Enters Virtual Health; Omnipod 5 Cable Issue Correction

Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 booster increases antibodies by 15 times against Omicron subvariants; an Amazon virtual health clinic does not include health insurance and will vary in price depending on providers; some Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System devices have issues with the charging port and cable. New Moderna Booster...
WASHINGTON STATE

